Troops arrest suspected cattle rustler, recover 49 cows in Kaduna

The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Muhammad Dole, disclosed this in a statement issued in Kaduna on Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Troops arrest suspected cattle rustler, recover 49 cows play (dailypost)

Troops of 1 Division, Nigerian Army, under Operation WHIRL Punch have arrested a suspected cattle rustler and recovered 49 cows from him in Gawgawda village in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Dole said the troops responded to a distress call on the activities of suspected cattle rustlers in Gwagwada village.

While on the pursuit, one cattle rustler was arrested and 49 rustled cows were recovered from him,” he said.

He also disclosed that troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army (1 Div NA) under Operation WHIRL PUNCH received credible information about a location near Jumu Village in Chukun local government area.

He said the place was where bandits used as a base to perpetrate criminalities along Kaduna – Abuja road.

The troops embarked on fighting patrol, located and raided the identified hideouts.

The deputy director, however, said the bandits fled the area on sighting the troops.

” After ransacking the hideouts, one AK47 rifle; one locally made pistol and one fabricated Dane Gun were recovered,” he said

He assured the general public that the troops would continue to dominate the Kaduna – Abuja and Kaduna – Birnin Gwari general areas with patrols and raids on the suspected bandits’ routes and hideouts.

Dole also assured that the pressure on the bandits would be sustained in order to ensure safe passage for commuters and motorists.

