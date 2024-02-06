Trial of Yahaya Bello’s cousin hits snag over prosecution witness' health

This was due to the unexpected complaint by the prosecution's third witness about feeling unwell.

Led by Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), the prosecution presented Rabiu Musa, who claimed to be a bureau de change operator based in Abuja, as its third witness. Musa, testifying in Hausa with the aid of an interpreter, tendered two record books as evidence.

Despite claiming familiarity with the defendants, Musa struggled to recall details of his relationship with them and denied knowing a person named Hudu'driver, whose name appeared in one of the record books.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, midway through his testimony, Musa expressed discomfort and informed Justice James Omotosho that he was feeling unwell, citing high blood pressure. Concerned for the witness's well-being, Justice Omotosho allowed a brief adjournment, providing water and granting time for Musa to recuperate and review the transactions recorded in the tendered books.

Represented respectively by Z. E Abass and Nureini Jimoh (SAN), Ali Bello and Dauda Suleiman patiently awaited the proceedings' continuation.