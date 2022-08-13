RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Transportation minister praises Buhari on infrastructural development

The Minister of Transportation, Mr Mu’azu Sambo, says no government has invested more in infrastructural development than that of President Muhammadu Buhari’s.

They included Tin-Can, Apapa ports and the Mobolaji Johnson train station, Ebute-Metta, among others.

He, however, acknowledged that in spite of the tremendous achievements by the Buhari administration, there was still a lot to be done.

The minister also promised to liaise with the his Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, to see how the Tin-Can and Apapa access roads could be fixed.

“I have seen all the subsequent governments in this country. There was no administration in this country that had invested in infrastructure like the Buhari’s government.

“Unfortunately, the things we have to do are not only those for the Ministry of Transportation.

You saw when we got down at Ijora, the beginning of Ijora Causeway, we had to look at how bad the road is.

”So, we’re going to talk to our brothers and sisters at the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, synergize with them and ensure that the road is more motorable once again,” Sambo said.

In relation to the kidnapped victims of the ill-fated March 28, Abuja-Kaduna bound train; the minister said that the government was working assiduously to secure their release.

He further reiterated that in spite of the huge economic loss, it would be insensitive to run the trains while the victims were still in captivity.

He lauded an indigenous company, Sifax Group, for creating employment for the youths and for helping to decongest the ports.

Sambo promised to do all he could to support the maritime industry, saying, “if we get the maritime industry right, we will not depend on oil.”

Other areas visited were the NPA facility with special interest on its ultra modern simulation centre and the Ebute-Metta train station.

