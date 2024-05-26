ADVERTISEMENT
Train services continue on Kaduna-Abuja route after Sunday accident

News Agency Of Nigeria

Train services continue on Kaduna-Abuja route after Sunday accident [NAN]
Yakub Mahmood, the NRC Deputy Director of Public Relations, who made this known in a statement in Abuja, said the derailment of its coach at Jere station would not hinder operations.

“All the passengers on board the Kaduna-Rigasa to Idu-Abuja arrived at their respective destinations safely. Meanwhile, a team of NRC Engineers are already at the site to restore the affected locations.

“The NRC management regrets any inconveniences to our affected valued passengers. NRC wishes to assure our passengers of our efforts toward ensuring their safety and comfort always,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) said it had deployed a team to the site where the Abuja-bound train from Kaduna derailed.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mrs Bimbo Oladeji, the NSIB Director of Consumer Public Affairs and Consumer Protection on Instagram (nsibofficial) on Sunday.

“NSIB is aware of the derailment of an Abuja-bound train from Kaduna which occurred halfway into the journey at Jere.

“A go team has been deployed to the site of the incident,” she said.

