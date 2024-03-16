Tinubu promises subsidy, smuggling beneficiaries battle to finish

The President also said he's deploying resources to critical sectors and areas that significantly impact the welfare of Nigerians.

He made these known during a meeting with the Forum of State Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the State House in Abuja on Friday, March 15, 2024.

Tinubu ended the controversial petrol subsidy regime on his first day in office and also unified the foreign exchange rates to eliminate age-long arbitrage in the system.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the two decisions have worsened the economic situation, leading to spiralling inflation and depreciation of the nation's currency, naira.

But, the former Lagos State Governor assured Nigerians that his government is hard at work to improve their living conditions, urging leaders at the grassroots level to encourage citizens to get their National Identification Number (NIN) for planning, structuring interventions and achieving their full integration into various relief programmes.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, quoted Tinubu as saying, “As we are fighting corruption, smugglers, and old subsidy beneficiaries, they most certainly will fight back. All those who falsified records and became losers with the subsidy (on petroleum products) removal, they will fight back.

“We need to give hope, and we are giving it to the country and our citizens. We are working hard, day and night, even though some agents of destabilization are present in the polity. Nigerians, with our focused support, shall defeat them.”

The Commander-in-Chief reiterated that repositioning the economy remains a top national priority as he urged party members not to wait for an appointment before bringing good governance and exemplary civic engagement to the doors of Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tinubu told the state party chairmen, led by the National Chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, that his administration had drawn up a blueprint for large-scale livestock farming, which will be activated soon.

“We are bringing mechanised farming to the fore. Yesterday’s crisis will become today’s opportunity. Fertilisers are being supplied to farmers as we speak.

"Agriculture and economic diversification provide the answers to our problems. We will not continue to import food. We know how to turn lack into abundance, and the world will watch us do it again,” the President said.

Tinubu vowed that the APC-led Federal Government will defend the rights of all Nigerians.

He charged the party leaders to mobilise the citizens for the NIN registration, noting that some Nigerians have no proper knowledge of the inherent benefits.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But we will defend our people. The treasury belongs to the people, and that sacred trust must not be abused.

“I urge the state chairmen that regardless of party affiliation, let us help citizens by mobilizing them for NIN registration. Not just PVCs. Some are poor Nigerians who have not experienced formal education and have no understanding of what NIN is and how it will benefit their lives. We must teach them. We must care for them.