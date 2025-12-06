The Unfiltered Reality of Entrepreneurship in Nigeria — Youth Empowered Podcast Drops a Must-Watch Episode

#FeaturedPost

Entrepreneurship in Nigeria rarely follows a straight path. It’s a mix of bold ideas, steep learning curves, unexpected wins, and a level of persistence that can’t be faked. In this new episode of the Youth Empowered Podcast, hosted by Dara Oluwatoye, two founders lay it all out with honesty and depth. Lara Rawa (Eventi Cocktails; Lagos Cocktail Week) and Eka Obaigbena (Biscuit & Co; Toasties) share stories that move beyond highlights and get into the real work behind building something that lasts.

How It All Began

Lara’s journey started with a spark she picked up while volunteering at London Cocktail Week. Returning to Lagos, she wasn’t just inspired, she was determined to create a platform that would elevate cocktail culture at home. That vision became Lagos Cocktail Week, now a major force shaping the industry. But the early years were tough. Resources were tight, acceptance was slow, and every event felt like a battle to prove the idea deserved space. Still, she showed up each year, driven by the belief that the culture she imagined would eventually take root.

Eka’s beginning was completely different but equally raw. Armed with fine-dining training and a clear standard for quality, she returned ready to introduce a new approach to casual dining. But day one was humbling. Only her landlord bought a sandwich. Licensing wasn’t straightforward, information wasn’t accessible, and cutting corners wasn’t an option she would consider. Her insistence on getting it right became the foundation of her brand’s identity.

Lessons That Cost Time, Money, and Ego

Both women faced moments that tested their resolve. Lara built her vision by leaning on relationships, small wins, and a commitment to consistency that kept her going even when finances couldn’t. Her belief in the mission became a form of capital on its own.

Eka openly shares the missteps: the festivals that didn’t convert, the experiments that fell flat, and the expensive mistakes that helped her sharpen her approach. She learned through doing, adjusting, and holding the line on quality even when it would’ve been easier to compromise. As she puts it, “There was no formula, step by step, but never cut corners.”

One of the strongest reminders from both founders is simple: profit isn’t for showing off. Lara’s decision to reinvest in equipment, long before it seemed necessary ended up sustaining her business during COVID-19. Preparation met opportunity, and preparation won.

What This Means for Today’s Entrepreneur

Their stories show how much can grow from persistence. What began as small ideas has pushed an entire industry forward, from bartenders winning global competitions to more women entering the space, and hospitality being recognized as a real career path. Their journeys highlight lessons young entrepreneurs often overlook: consistency matters more than applause, relationships go further than you think, and quality builds trust that money can’t buy.

Key Takeaways



✔ Stay consistent, even when recognition is slow

✔ Protect your quality — it becomes your identity

✔ Build and maintain real relationships

✔ Reinvest with intention, not ego

✔ Hire skill, not convenience

Watch the full episode on YouTube , Spotify and Apple Podcasts

