ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu needs to tell Nigerians the truth about petrol subsidy - Obanikoro

Nurudeen Shotayo

Despite Tinubu's announcement that "subsidy is gone," several reports have claimed that the Federal Government is still paying subsidies on petrol.

Tinubu needs to tell Nigerians the truth about petrol subsidy - Obanikoro
Tinubu needs to tell Nigerians the truth about petrol subsidy - Obanikoro

A former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, has advised the President Bola Tinubu government to come clean with Nigerians on whether it's still paying subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol.

Recommended articles

Obanikoro, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and former senator who represented the Lagos Central from 2003 to 2007, said this while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

Recall that, during his inaugural speech on May 29, 2023, Tinubu announced that "subsidy is gone," causing an immediate jump in the price of the essential commodity from around ₦184 to over ₦600.

The former minister's comments come amid claims by stakeholders and analysts in the downstream sector that the Federal Government had resumed petrol subsidy payments following the depreciation of the naira against the United States dollar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank, and the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited, Robert Dickerman, have all claimed that the Federal Government had surreptitiously resumed petrol subsidy payment.

In light of this, human rights lawyer Femi Falana asked the Tinubu government to confirm or deny the allegations.

Bearing his opinion on the matter, Obanikoro said, “You talk about subsidy, Mr Falana knows the price of crude in dollars and if our money, the naira has lost so much value, and crude is dollarised, evidently, there must be a cushion somewhere and to what extent is that cushion being done, I can’t speak to that; it’s somebody who is representing the government that can address that.

“But my common sense tells me that there is a gap and because of the pain in the country, the government cannot allow that lacuna to be left unfilled, hence government may chip in some amount of money to fill in that gap.

“I do believe that that needs to be communicated, no doubt about that. That is why it is important to take the people along step by step.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reps want to increase fine for abusers of national flag from ₦100 to ₦100k

Reps want to increase fine for abusers of national flag from ₦100 to ₦100k

Police uncover 300 inmates in Kano prison without proper documentation

Police uncover 300 inmates in Kano prison without proper documentation

FCTA insists on crushing All commercial motorcycles impounded in Abuja

FCTA insists on crushing All commercial motorcycles impounded in Abuja

Tinubu signs executive orders for oil, gas investments

Tinubu signs executive orders for oil, gas investments

NASS leadership to meet Tinubu over insecurity

NASS leadership to meet Tinubu over insecurity

Reps say Nigerian workers need ₦100k minimum wage to survive harsh economy

Reps say Nigerian workers need ₦100k minimum wage to survive harsh economy

Tinubu needs to tell Nigerians the truth about petrol subsidy - Obanikoro

Tinubu needs to tell Nigerians the truth about petrol subsidy - Obanikoro

Obi is finding it difficult to sleep at night as hunger, insecurity spread

Obi is finding it difficult to sleep at night as hunger, insecurity spread

Tinubu doesn't agree that Nigeria's economy is in distress

Tinubu doesn't agree that Nigeria's economy is in distress

Pulse Sports

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Pro-Tinubu CSOs ask NLC to engage FG instead of staging 'unnecessary protests'

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu launches handbook to close wage gaps between Nigerians, foreigners

Army troops reject ₦1.5m bribe, arrest cattle rustlers in Plateau

Army troops reject ₦1.5m bribe, arrest cattle rustlers in Plateau

NAFDAC shuts down unregistered sachet water factories in Anambra [Nairametrics]

NAFDAC shuts down unregistered sachet water factories in Anambra