Go after those calling for sit-at-home in the South-East - Tinubu tells soldiers

The President's directive came on the heels of the Thursday, May 30, 2024 incident at a military checkpoint located at Obikabia junction, Ogbor Hill, Aba.

Gunmen suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) attacked the checkpoint while enforcing a sit-at-home order in commemoration of Biafra Day and killed the soldiers as well as burning two patrol vehicles.

Reacting to the incident in a strongly-worded statement he specifically signed on Saturday, June 1, 2024, Tinubu said that on no account should anyone, under any guise, have the audacity to kill agents of the state.

The President vowed that the Federal Government will come down heavily against those who have made it a habit to needlessly attack officers and men of the armed forces.

“I have received yet another disheartening news of the killing of five soldiers by suspected militants of the proscribed terrorist organization, IPOB.

“The slain soldiers were on peacekeeping duty in Aba, Abia State on Thursday when they were murdered, just two months after a similar tragic incident happened in Okuama in Delta state.

“These unwarranted barbaric and evil acts stand condemned and should never be condoned and tolerated in our country.

“Our soldiers and the police have the onerous duty to protect all of us from aggressors and non-state actors. Hundreds of them have paid the ultimate price in fulfilment of their duty, while some have experienced the indignity of being manhandled by the people they protect.

“They surely do not deserve the mindless attacks by unruly elements in our society.

“The federal government will come down heavily against those who have made it a habit to needlessly attack the officers and men of our armed forces.

“On no account should anyone, under any guise, have the audacity to kill agents of state.

“I want to make it clear that the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the armed forces have the capacity to crush violent non-state actors, making our communities unsafe.

“I urge security agencies not only to fish out the masterminds and perpetrators of the Aba attack but also those calling on people to stay at home. Their action is nothing but a treasonable offence.

“The fact that the security forces are exercising necessary restraints should not be mistaken for weakness.

“We are working to build a peaceful and harmonious society, but nobody should be under any illusion that the government will not act appropriately when the lives of our officers and men are wantonly taken.

“While my condolences go to the families of the five slain soldiers, their colleagues and the leadership of our armed forces, I urge other men and women on peacekeeping duty not to be discouraged by the unfortunate incident in Aba,” the statement read.

Military vows to revenge Abia killing

In a statement on Friday, the Military High Command vowed to extract their pound of flesh, prompting Nigerians, especially leaders in the South-East to appeal for restraint.