Tension in Aba as troops take over the streets after killing of 5 soldiers

The incident happened during the Biafra Day anniversary on May 30, 3034, as gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) attacked the checkpoint while enforcing a sit-at-home order.

The attackers gunned down five soldiers and also burnt two patrol vehicles belonging to the military.

In a statement on Friday, the Military High Command vowed to extract their pound of flesh, prompting Nigerians, especially leaders in the South-East to appeal for restraint.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, the Director of Defence Media Operations, who announced a planned military action against the assailants said the response to the heinous act would be persistent.

True to the warning, residents of Aba city have been gripped by tension with two military helicopters still hovering over the Ogbor Hill area and environs, Vanguard reported.

The paper said residents were scampering for safety at the sight of several patrol teams of soldiers who moved at breakneck speed.

Earlier, soldiers reportedly stormed the Cemetery, Ngwa Road, Nsulu markets and other business centres and ordered traders to evacuate.

The fear of a military reprisal has also kept residents of Umuola, Ukaegbu, Ehere, New Umuahia and Ururuka roads in Ogbor Hill and Obohia and Ohanku in Ndiegoro area, as well as adjoining areas indoors.

ADVERTISEMENT