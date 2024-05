Buba emphasised that the military’s response to the heinous act would be persistent, promising to apply formidable military pressure on the group to ensure their complete defeat.

“Accordingly, it is absolutely imperative that the military retaliate against this dastardly act against troops.

“The military would be fierce in its response. We would bring overwhelming military pressure on the group to ensure their total defeat,” he said.

He recounted that the troops of Operation UDO KA stationed at Obikabia Junction Checkpoint in Obingwa Local Government Area, near Aba, were assaulted and tragically slain by individuals identified as terrorists affiliated with IPOB/ESN.

He reported that the soldiers sent to maintain peace and safeguard the locals faced a large-scale assault from terrorists.

He mentioned that the attackers, travelling in three concealed Prado Toyota SUVs, along with others from nearby populated regions, launched an unexpected strike on the checkpoint.

“Investigations are ongoing concerning the attack.

“Overall, it must be reiterated that the lifeline of the terrorist is the people, and this situation is no exemption.

“Winning the war without the support of the people is close to impossible, and the IPOB capitalised on this to perpetrate attacks on the troops.