It's my priority  -  Tinubu justifies reintroduction of old national anthem

Bayo Wahab

President Tinubu had in 2022 said if he had his way, he would bring back the first national anthem.

President Bola Tinubu.
On Wednesday, May 29, 2024, President Tinubu signed the National Anthem Bill 2024, reinstating the old national anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee.”

The controversial development sparked divided reactions as many Nigerians criticised the move as a misplaced priority, while others believed the reinstated anthem speaks more to the Nigerian identity and nationhood than the discarded one.

Speaking during a meeting with the leadership of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on Thursday, May 30, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the president said he agreed with the lawmakers on their quest to change the national anthem.

Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
He said, “Let me allude to something that happened yesterday. The change of national anthem, ‘Nigeria, we hail thee’,” Tinubu said.

“Some people say, okay… say what? Is that your priority? It’s my priority. I agree with the national assembly. If they make law, I’ve got to obey that law, or we disagree openly and close the chapter.”

Countering the arguments of Nigerians whose criticism is based on the assertion that the anthem was handed to Nigerians by colonial masters, the president said the same colonial masters gave the country the name the Nigerian passport carries.

But the question of diversity. Who gave us the name Nigeria? Is it not Britain? Or somewhere? Have we changed our name? We are Nigerians. Our passport shows that,” he argued.

Tinubu further said the country's population should not be seen as a burden, adding that its diversity should be protected.

As long as we are Nigerians and one family, we remain and protect our diversity and love one another as brothers and sisters.

“It is God Almighty that puts you in that particular place and makes you a member of that family. You have no control over it.

“When I came begging for votes, I didn’t say vote for me as a Yoruba man, I said vote for me as Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

