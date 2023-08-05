Tinubu didn't ask us for permission to wage war against Niger - Senate

This followed widespread reports that the President had written to the senate on Friday, August 5, 2023, seeking their support for Nigeria's military intervention in Niger Republic.

However, while explaining the context of the President's letter, Akpabio said Tinubu only requested the parliament's support in the successful implementation of the Economic Community of the West African States (ECOWAS) resolution regarding the military intervention in Niger Republic.

He made the clarifications during the plenary session on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

"The Senate recognises the fact that President Tinubu, by virtue of his correspondence, had not asked for approval of the parliament or approval of the senate to go to war as being erroneously suggested in some quarters.

"Rather, Mr. President and commander in chief had expressed and I quote 'A wish to respectfully solicit support of the national assembly in the successful implementation of the ECOWAS resolutions as outlined in the said communications,'" Akpabio stated.

He added that the leadership of the senate has been mandated to further engage with the President on the best approach to resolve the Niger issue.