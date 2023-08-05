ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu didn't ask us for permission to wage war against Niger - Senate

Nurudeen Shotayo

Akpabio said Tinubu didn't ask the senate for permission to invade Niger Republic.

Nigerian senators with Senate President Godswill Akpabio (left) [Tope Brown]
Nigerian senators with Senate President Godswill Akpabio (left) [Tope Brown]

Recommended articles

This followed widespread reports that the President had written to the senate on Friday, August 5, 2023, seeking their support for Nigeria's military intervention in Niger Republic.

However, while explaining the context of the President's letter, Akpabio said Tinubu only requested the parliament's support in the successful implementation of the Economic Community of the West African States (ECOWAS) resolution regarding the military intervention in Niger Republic.

He made the clarifications during the plenary session on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Senate recognises the fact that President Tinubu, by virtue of his correspondence, had not asked for approval of the parliament or approval of the senate to go to war as being erroneously suggested in some quarters.

"Rather, Mr. President and commander in chief had expressed and I quote 'A wish to respectfully solicit support of the national assembly in the successful implementation of the ECOWAS resolutions as outlined in the said communications,'" Akpabio stated.

He added that the leadership of the senate has been mandated to further engage with the President on the best approach to resolve the Niger issue.

It'd be recalled that ECOWAS had threatened to use military force to restore democratic order in the neighbouring country following the forceful takeover of power by the military junta headed by Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate votes against military action in Niger, asks Tinubu to use diplomacy

Senate votes against military action in Niger, asks Tinubu to use diplomacy

Bosun Tijani: Why I insulted Nigeria, Tinubu's nominee defends controversial tweets

Bosun Tijani: Why I insulted Nigeria, Tinubu's nominee defends controversial tweets

Tinubu didn't ask us for permission to wage war against Niger - Senate

Tinubu didn't ask us for permission to wage war against Niger - Senate

Labour Party senator thanks Tinubu for choosing FCT indigene as minister

Labour Party senator thanks Tinubu for choosing FCT indigene as minister

This is just a setback, Maryam Shetty opens up on withdrawal from ministerial list

This is just a setback, Maryam Shetty opens up on withdrawal from ministerial list

I was 'baited' before presidential election - Tinubu

I was 'baited' before presidential election - Tinubu

Think twice before invading Niger Republic, Bode George warns Tinubu

Think twice before invading Niger Republic, Bode George warns Tinubu

Tinubu congratulates BUA Group Founder Rabiu at 63

Tinubu congratulates BUA Group Founder Rabiu at 63

Obi blames poor economic management for GSK's exit from Nigeria

Obi blames poor economic management for GSK's exit from Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others. [infoguidenigeria]

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike. [Premium Times]

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike

NLC nationwide protest [BBC]

NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

Hon. Justice Peter Hoommuk Mallong of the Federal High Court and Justice Chima Centus Nweze of the Supreme Court

Nigeria's judiciary loses 2 big wigs to death