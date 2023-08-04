Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention

The letter, which was read at the plenary by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, highlights the President's call for a total blockade of sea and air routes to the country following a military coup that took place in the neighboring Niger Republic.

The military in Niger overthrew the democratically elected government a few weeks ago, leading to the seizure of assets belonging to politically exposed and senior officials of the ousted government based on an ECOWAS resolution.

In response to the situation, President Tinubu dispatched a high-powered delegation to Niger Republic on Thursday, August 03, led by retired General Abdulsalami Abubakar. However, the delegation was only able to meet with representatives of the junta, unable to engage directly with the coup leaders.

