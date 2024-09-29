ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu appoints Tegbe as adviser for China-Nigeria strategic partnership

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tegbe, a 1988 first-class graduate in civil engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University, will report directly to the President, Bayo Onanuga, the President’s Special Adviser, Information and Strategy, said in a statement on Sunday.

Tegbe is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) and a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria.

“He will immediately submit a strategic action plan to enable Nigeria to benefit from the agreements between the two countries in Beijing.

“As the czar of the strategic partnership, he will lead day-to-day operations, engage continuously with the Chinese counterparts, and ensure that all deliverables are met and synchronised with national development goals.

“In the strategic plan, he will outline the specific deliverables, timelines, and key performance indicators for each area of cooperation.

“This will include priority projects, projected investments and expected socioeconomic outcomes,” the statement said.

At the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), President Xi Jinping pledged 360 billion yuan, about 51 billion dollars, in new financing to African nations in the next three years.

He also pledged support for 30 infrastructure projects to boost connectivity across the continent and create one million jobs.

During his official visit before the FOCAC, Tinubu also obtained a commitment from Jinping to support Nigeria’s economic diversification plans, infrastructure development, technology transfer and job creation.

Nigeria and China, among others, agreed to collaborate on expanding Nigeria’s rail network, upgrading power distribution, and creating new industrial parks.

The two countries committed to establishing hospital alliances and collaborating on medical research.

Under the agreement, Chinese healthcare professionals will be deployed to support Nigeria’s healthcare system.

China and Nigeria agreed to collaborate to advance education and talent development, focusing on vocational training, STEM education, and academic exchanges.

Joint initiatives, such as establishing engineering technology academies and providing scholarships, will help equip Nigerian youth with skills needed in a modern workforce.

The two countries also planned to improve Nigeria’s agricultural practices through knowledge sharing, technology transfer and investment in sustainable farming techniques.

“Tegbe, 58, who will ensure the actualisation of the agreements, had his education at Federal Government College, Ogbomosho, and Obafemi Awolowo University, and has about 35 years of experience in business strategy.

“He was the senior partner and head of advisory services at KPMG in Africa, with a portfolio and responsibilities that included the Middle East.

“He also led subnational governments, such as Oyo, Ekiti, Ondo, Benue, and Bayelsa, in investment drives to South Africa, Denmark, China, India, Singapore, and the UAE,” said the statement.

