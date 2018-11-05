Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Those who molested Ochanya must be brought to book - Abike Dabiri

Those who molested Ochanya must be brought to book - Abike Dabiri

Ochanya was reportedly raped constantly for five years by her uncle and his son, Andrew Ogbuja and Victor Ogbuja respectively.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The Senior Special adviser to President Buhari on Diaspora, Abika Dabiri has called for the prosecution of those who reportedly molested late Elizabeth Ogbaje Ochanya.

According to reports, Ochanya was raped constantly for five years by her uncle and his son, Andrew Ogbuja and Victor Ogbuja respectively.

Mr.  Andrew is a lecturer in the Department of Catering and Hotel Management at the Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo.

The 13-year-old reportedly died of Vesicovaginal fistula (VVF) and other health complications at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.

Let your voices be heard

Speaking at an event Dabiri called on women to let their voices be heard until the men are brought to book.

According to the former House of Rep member, those who did that to the young girl deserve death.

Ochanya laid to rest

Ochnaya was buried on Friday, November 2, 2018, at Ogene-Amejo Vilage in Okpokwu Local Government of Benue State.

Meanwhile, the Order of the Knights of Saint Mulumba in Nigeria has suspended Ogbuja pending the delivery of judgement on the matter.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Again, Federal Government meets NLC in Aso Rock over minimum wage strikebullet
2 Canada adopts new immigration policy that spells trouble for Nigerian...bullet
3 Court stops Labour from commencing strike on November 6bullet

Related Articles

Knights suspend Ochanya’s alleged rapist
Rita Dominic is heartbroken over alleged rape of 13-yr-old girl to death
Lifestyle A stray cat wandered onto the runway at a fashion show, and people are loving the video
3 things to know about the Elizabeth Ogbaje Ochanya case
Ochanya’s rape case won’t be swept under the carpet, says Ortom
Recovering from rape trauma and recognising symptoms of PTSD
Tears flow as Ochanya, 13-year-old rape victim, is buried [VIDEO]

Local

EFCC re-arraigns ex-Gov Ladoja over alleged N4.7bn fraud
EFCC re-arraigns ex-Gov Ladoja over alleged N4.7bn fraud
APC wants security agencies to check illicit movement of cash following Atiku’s Dubai meeting
APC wants security agencies to check illicit movement of cash following Atiku’s Dubai meeting
Independence Day: Support competent leaders - Saraki
Senate told NNPC to provide fuel not divert NLNG funds, Saraki tackles Baru
Fayose says FG planning to increase fuel price to N185
Fayose says FG planning to increase fuel price to N185
X
Advertisement