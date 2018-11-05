Those who molested Ochanya must be brought to book - Abike Dabiri

news

The Senior Special adviser to President Buhari on Diaspora, Abika Dabiri has called for the prosecution of those who reportedly molested late Elizabeth Ogbaje Ochanya.

According to reports, Ochanya was raped constantly for five years by her uncle and his son, Andrew Ogbuja and Victor Ogbuja respectively.

Mr. Andrew is a lecturer in the Department of Catering and Hotel Management at the Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo.

The 13-year-old reportedly died of Vesicovaginal fistula (VVF) and other health complications at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.

Let your voices be heard

Speaking at an event Dabiri called on women to let their voices be heard until the men are brought to book.

According to the former House of Rep member, those who did that to the young girl deserve death.

Ochanya laid to rest

Ochnaya was buried on Friday, November 2, 2018, at Ogene-Amejo Vilage in Okpokwu Local Government of Benue State.

Meanwhile, the Order of the Knights of Saint Mulumba in Nigeria has suspended Ogbuja pending the delivery of judgement on the matter.