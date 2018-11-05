Those who molested Ochanya must be brought to book - Abike Dabiri

Ochanya was reportedly raped constantly for five years by her uncle and his son, Andrew Ogbuja and Victor Ogbuja respectively.
Mr. Andrew is a lecturer in the Department of Catering and Hotel Management at the Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo.
The 13-year-old reportedly died of Vesicovaginal fistula (VVF) and other health complications at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.
Speaking at an event Dabiri called on women to let their voices be heard until the men are brought to book.
According to the former House of Rep member, those who did that to the young girl deserve death.
Ochnaya was buried on Friday, November 2, 2018, at Ogene-Amejo Vilage in Okpokwu Local Government of Benue State.
Meanwhile, the Order of the Knights of Saint Mulumba in Nigeria has suspended Ogbuja pending the delivery of judgement on the matter.