Tears flow as Ochanya, 13-year-old rape victim, is buried [VIDEO]

Ochanya died from complications of VVF after she was allegedly raped by her guardian and his son.
Ochanya, a 13-year-old girls, was allegedly raped by her guardian, Andrew Ogbuja, a lecturer at the Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo.
Oguja, 61, and his son, Victor, allegedly began molesting sexually since she was eight – a situation which exposed her to developing Vesicovagina Fistula (VVF).
In a video by an activist, Ukan Kurugh, family members, civil society organisations and community members paid their last respect to Ochanya.
While lamenting Ochanya’s death, they urged the government to ensure that the perpetrators of the act are brought to book.
Meanwhile, Ugbuja, Ochanya’s alleged rapist has been remanded in prison till hearing on the matter in court on November 29, 2018.
Similarly, the Order of the Knights of Saint Mulumba in Nigeria has suspended Ugbuja pending the delivery of judgement on the matter.