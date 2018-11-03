Tears flow as Ochanya, 13-year-old rape victim, is buried [VIDEO]

news

It was a sad day at Ogene-Amejo Vilage in Okpokwu Local Government of Benue State on Friday, November 2, 2018, as the remains of Ochanya Elizabeth Ogbanje was laid to rest.

Ochanya, a 13-year-old girls, was allegedly raped by her guardian, Andrew Ogbuja, a lecturer at the Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo.

Oguja, 61, and his son, Victor, allegedly began molesting sexually since she was eight – a situation which exposed her to developing Vesicovagina Fistula (VVF).

In a video by an activist, Ukan Kurugh, family members, civil society organisations and community members paid their last respect to Ochanya.

While lamenting Ochanya’s death, they urged the government to ensure that the perpetrators of the act are brought to book.

Meanwhile, Ugbuja, Ochanya’s alleged rapist has been remanded in prison till hearing on the matter in court on November 29, 2018.

Similarly, the Order of the Knights of Saint Mulumba in Nigeria has suspended Ugbuja pending the delivery of judgement on the matter.