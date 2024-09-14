ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

The worst yet to come - Presidential candidate says fuel prices will keep rising

Nurudeen Shotayo

Adebayo urged Nigerians to conserve their energy and tighten their belts for more challenging economic times soon.

The worst yet to come - Presidential candidate says fuel prices will keep rising
The worst yet to come - Presidential candidate says fuel prices will keep rising

Recommended articles

Nigerians are currently paying through their noses for fuel after scarcity hit Africa's largest oil producer, forcing the commodity’s prices to go through the roof.

The scarcity, caused by the supply shortage resulting from the inability of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited to meet its debt obligations to international petroleum marketers, has lingered for weeks.

In response, the NNPCL jacked up the pump price of fuel last week from ₦650 to nearly ₦900 with the hope of increasing supply and consequently fading out the long queues at filling stations nationwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the move received strong resistance from many Nigerians, especially the opposition parties and labour unions who lampooned President Bola Tinubu's administration's decision to end the fuel subsidy regime.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency] Pulse Nigeria

Meanwhile, Adebayo, who ran for the president on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), said the hike in fuel prices won't be reversed anytime soon.

He stressed that it's inevitable that the price of the commodity will continue to rise, urging Nigerians not to lament as the government is committed to allowing market forces to dictate the prices.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, President Tinubu is currently using the NNPCL to artificially lower the prices, noting that the approach is unsustainable due to the financial troubles and mounting debt the national oil company is enmeshed in.

Adebayo recalled his prediction of a hike in oil prices following the removal of the subsidy, restating that the policy shift was ill-thought-out and poorly executed.

“One of the greatest mistakes you could make is to adopt a policy of removing the subsidy,” he remarked.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The worst yet to come - Presidential candidate says fuel prices will keep rising

The worst yet to come - Presidential candidate says fuel prices will keep rising

Obaseki brought Ighodalo to my house twice to beg me, I turned them down - Wike

Obaseki brought Ighodalo to my house twice to beg me, I turned them down - Wike

I never said I'm coming to bomb your states - Wike clarifies threat against PDP govs

I never said I'm coming to bomb your states - Wike clarifies threat against PDP govs

Workers to start enjoying consequential adjustments, minimum wage soon - FG

Workers to start enjoying consequential adjustments, minimum wage soon - FG

Niger lawmaker dies after brief illness

Niger lawmaker dies after brief illness

FG declares Monday public holiday to mark Eid-Maulud

FG declares Monday public holiday to mark Eid-Maulud

'Turji is next,' Buhari’s ex-aide hails military for taking down Zamfara bandits

'Turji is next,' Buhari’s ex-aide hails military for taking down Zamfara bandits

Alau Dam didn't collapse, Maiduguri flood caused by climate change - FG

Alau Dam didn't collapse, Maiduguri flood caused by climate change - FG

FG distributes additional 1,000 CNG conversion kits, creates 10 centres in Lagos

FG distributes additional 1,000 CNG conversion kits, creates 10 centres in Lagos

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]

Zamfara Govt denies 'paying huge funds' to bandit leaders

President Bola Tinubu at a meeting with Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation in China (NIDO China) and the Nigerian community in Beijing, China, on Friday [Presidency]

I have a very good team - Tinubu

Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN [Punch]

Another beneficiary of student loan refunds ₦2m to NELFUND after 49 years

Nigeria reportedly has the highest number of out of school children (Guardian)

UNICEF vows to reduce Katsina’s out-of-school children population