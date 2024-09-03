NNPCL hikes petrol price to ₦855/litre in Lagos

As seen in a video circulating on social media, this marks a significant jump from the previous price of ₦568 per litre.

This development comes just a day after the NNPCL disclosed that it had accumulated a staggering $6 billion in debt, adding further pressure to the already strained fuel market.

In a related event, Aliko Dangote, CEO of Dangote Group, unveiled a sample of petrol produced at the newly operational Dangote Refinery.

Speaking on the impact of his refinery’s production on fuel pricing, Dangote noted that the Federal Executive Council, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is finalising a new petrol pricing structure.

Dangote assured Nigerians of the high quality of the petrol produced at his refinery, stating, “The quality here will match that of anywhere in the world; US, America, we will make sure that nobody will beat us in terms of quality.”