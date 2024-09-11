ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Fuel crisis continues but selling petrol on the streets could land you in jail

Bayo Wahab

The Nigerian Constitution provides a legal ground for petrol peddling to be a jail-worthy offence.

Black market fuel vendors tries to sell fuel to a motorist on Lagos-Ikorodu highway 17 June 2007. [Getty Images]
Black market fuel vendors tries to sell fuel to a motorist on Lagos-Ikorodu highway 17 June 2007. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

Since the crisis started in July, many fuel stations have remained shut while those that open for business are besieged with long queues of motorists and commercial bus drivers.

The situation was recently compounded when the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) increased the price of petrol to ₦897 per litre.

While the struggle to buy petrol at fuel stations persists, fuel peddlers illegally make the product available on the streets at exorbitant prices.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fuel scarcity worsens as NNPCL increased petrol price amid scarcity. [Punch]
Fuel scarcity worsens as NNPCL increased petrol price amid scarcity. [Punch] Pulse Nigeria

For instance, when a litre of petrol was selling at ₦564 or more depending on the fuel station and its location, a five litre of the product was selling for ₦5,000 on the streets of Lagos.

To petrol peddlers, making the product available on the streets, especially during scarcity is an opportunity to make brisk money by bringing the product close to those who can’t spend hours queuing at fuel stations. In a way, they believe they are 'helping' the people.

Sadly, many of them are not aware of the legal implications of their hustle.

On Friday, September 6, 2024, the Lagos State Government Task Force arrested six people for their involvement in illegal fuel sales amid the ongoing fuel scarcity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspects, who were arrested at Fadeyi, Maryland, Charity Bus Stop, and Airport Road were caught hawking the product at inflated prices.

The agency’s Chairman, CSP Adetayo Akerele, who led the operation condemned the practice, warning that selling the product could cause disaster.

“The actions of these black market operators are not only cruel but also constitute a severe threat to public safety, as the improper handling and storage of petrol could lead to disaster,” Akerele said.

Although the arrest of the suspects in Lagos was predicated on safety concerns, the Nigerian Constitution provides a legal ground for petrol peddling to be a jail-worthy offence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Section 17 of the Miscellaneous Act makes it clear that hawking and selling without licence could lead one to jail.

The section says: Any person who without lawful authority or an appropriate licence-

(a) imports, exports, sells, offers for sale, distributes or otherwise deals with or in any crude oil, petroleum or petroleum product in Nigeria;

(b) does any act for which a licence is required under the Petroleum Act, shall be guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to be sentenced to imprisonment for life, and in addition, any vehicle, vessel, aircraft or other conveyance used in connection therewith shall be forfeited to the Federal Government.

This implies that fuel scarcity is no excuse for anyone to get the product by whatever means and sell it on the street without licence.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria specialising in politics, relations, special reports, development, and investigative journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian states, including Maiduguri, to face thunderstorms, rain from Wednesday

Nigerian states, including Maiduguri, to face thunderstorms, rain from Wednesday

Fuel crisis continues but selling petrol on the streets could land you in jail

Fuel crisis continues but selling petrol on the streets could land you in jail

APC defends Tinubu’s economic reforms, blasts ex-VC Lukman for criticism

APC defends Tinubu’s economic reforms, blasts ex-VC Lukman for criticism

Maiduguri flood victims begin returning home as waters recede, 239,000 affected

Maiduguri flood victims begin returning home as waters recede, 239,000 affected

Yobe Government warns 9 LGAs of impending floods from dam water release

Yobe Government warns 9 LGAs of impending floods from dam water release

VP Shettima sympathises with Maiduguri flood victims with bags of rice

VP Shettima sympathises with Maiduguri flood victims with bags of rice

NDLEA confirms 20 aspirants in Kano LG poll test positive for drug

NDLEA confirms 20 aspirants in Kano LG poll test positive for drug

Lagos court hands 74-year jail term to US businessman in $1.2m visa scam

Lagos court hands 74-year jail term to US businessman in $1.2m visa scam

Flood submerges Borno prison as over 200 inmates escape

Flood submerges Borno prison as over 200 inmates escape

Pulse Sports

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kogi Commissioner for Education, Hon. Wemi Jones (4L); Kogi State Commander of NDLEA, Mr Umar Yahuza (5L); and other officials during the latter advocacy visit on Drug Abuse to Ministry of Education on Tuesday in Lokoja

Kogi Govt, NDLEA join forces to tackle drug abuse in schools, target females

Repentant Boko Haram members

Repentant Boko Haram member regrets destroying NCE certificate, seeks pardon

Jos motorists, commuters lament NNPCL’s fuel price hike from ₦617 to ₦897

Jos motorists, commuters lament NNPCL’s fuel price hike from ₦617 to ₦897

Illegal miners attack MI Wushishi Estate in Minna, 1 killed, vehicles vandalised [Daily Trust]

Illegal miners attack MI Wushishi estate in Minna, 1 killed, vehicles vandalised