You must submit your names, contact details to police - IGP tells protesters

Nurudeen Shotayo

IGP said in the interest of public safety and order, all groups planning to protest must provide necessary details to the commissioner of police in their respective states.

Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun (left) [NPF]
Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun (left) [NPF]

The IGP said this while addressing journalists in Abuja on Friday, July 26, 2024, ahead of the planned 10-day demonstration slated to commence on August 1, 2024.

Though he reiterated the constitutional right of Nigerians to protest peacefully, Egbetokun said the move is to ensure public safety and order during the proposed protests.

He stressed that the groups planning to participate in the demonstrations should submit their details to the commissioners of police in their respective states.

“We acknowledge the constitutional right of Nigerian citizens to peaceful assembly and protest.

“However, in the interest of public safety and order, we urge all groups planning to protest to provide necessary details to the Commissioner of Police in the state where the protest is intended to take place.

“To facilitate a successful and incident-free protest, they should please provide the following information: state the proposed protest routes and assembly points; expected duration of the protest; and names and contact details of protest leaders and organisers,” the police boss said.

The IGP added that the information expected from the organisers also includes measures to prevent the process from being hijacked by criminal elements and key identifiers for possible isolation of potential troublemakers.

