I participated in protests but without violence - Tinubu

The President said this as he admitted to having participated in different protests before but without engaging in any violence.

Tinubu's remarks come amid preparations by some Nigerians to hit the streets for a 10-day nationwide protest over economic hardship and other pressing matters.

Social media has been abuzz for weeks as influential citizens continue to use their platforms to galvanise support for the mass demonstration slated to commence on August 1, 2024.

However, the President has ceaselessly appealed to the planners of the proposed protest to shelve the idea and give his government more time for its reforms to take shape.

The protest organisers and mobilisers are drawing inspiration from the ongoing demonstrations by young Kenyans, which turned violent after protesters destroyed the parliament and other government properties.

Meanwhile, security agencies, including the Nigeria Police, Army, and Department of States Services (DSS) have alerted the public to plans by some anarchists to hijack the planned protests with a grand plan to turn the people against the regime.

They, therefore, warned parents and guardians to advise their wards and children from participating in the proposed protest.

Tinubu warns against violent protest

Speaking when receiving a Letter of Credence from the newly appointed United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills Jr. at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday, July 25, 2024, Tinubu cautioned against violent demonstrations.

He said though protests were an integral part of democracy, no government would condone demonstrations that would lead to the destruction of lives and property.

The President recalled that during the military era, he and other democrats made their voices heard against dictatorship and that he was part of the group that engaged in peaceful protests without resorting to the destruction of property.

“We have worked hard to ensure 25 years of unbroken democracy and I will continue to maintain this democracy.

