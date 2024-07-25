ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

I participated in protests but without violence - Tinubu

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu said though protests were an integral part of democracy, no government would condone demonstrations that would lead to the destruction of lives and property.

Bola Tinubu [Arise News/X]
Bola Tinubu [Arise News/X]

Recommended articles

The President said this as he admitted to having participated in different protests before but without engaging in any violence.

Tinubu's remarks come amid preparations by some Nigerians to hit the streets for a 10-day nationwide protest over economic hardship and other pressing matters.

Social media has been abuzz for weeks as influential citizens continue to use their platforms to galvanise support for the mass demonstration slated to commence on August 1, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the President has ceaselessly appealed to the planners of the proposed protest to shelve the idea and give his government more time for its reforms to take shape.

The protest organisers and mobilisers are drawing inspiration from the ongoing demonstrations by young Kenyans, which turned violent after protesters destroyed the parliament and other government properties.

Meanwhile, security agencies, including the Nigeria Police, Army, and Department of States Services (DSS) have alerted the public to plans by some anarchists to hijack the planned protests with a grand plan to turn the people against the regime.

They, therefore, warned parents and guardians to advise their wards and children from participating in the proposed protest.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking when receiving a Letter of Credence from the newly appointed United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills Jr. at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday, July 25, 2024, Tinubu cautioned against violent demonstrations.

He said though protests were an integral part of democracy, no government would condone demonstrations that would lead to the destruction of lives and property.

The President recalled that during the military era, he and other democrats made their voices heard against dictatorship and that he was part of the group that engaged in peaceful protests without resorting to the destruction of property.

“We have worked hard to ensure 25 years of unbroken democracy and I will continue to maintain this democracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In as much as we believe that demonstrations are part of democracy, we will never encourage any protests that lead to the destruction of lives and property,” he stated.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I participated in protests but without violence - Tinubu

I participated in protests but without violence - Tinubu

Return home to support my development agenda, Tinubu tells Nigerians abroad

Return home to support my development agenda, Tinubu tells Nigerians abroad

Tinubu mourns Ohanaeze PG Iwuanyanwu

Tinubu mourns Ohanaeze PG Iwuanyanwu

Osun, Delta States fine Google, Meta $350m each for tax evasion

Osun, Delta States fine Google, Meta $350m each for tax evasion

Nigeria’s budget one of lowest globally — Presidential aide

Nigeria’s budget one of lowest globally — Presidential aide

Why it's important to sustain democracy - Tinubu

Why it's important to sustain democracy - Tinubu

Anambra judiciary workers suspend indefinite strike

Anambra judiciary workers suspend indefinite strike

Kano looking for ₦60bn to rehabilitate infrastructure in schools – Commissioner

Kano looking for ₦60bn to rehabilitate infrastructure in schools – Commissioner

Tinubu holds emergency meeting with Sultan, Ooni, IGP as planned protest gains steam

Tinubu holds emergency meeting with Sultan, Ooni, IGP as planned protest gains steam

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state (PM News)

Gombe governor spends ₦150m monthly to keep state clean

Police officer killed as gunmen attack APC candidate, Shaibu's convoy in Benin

Police officer killed as gunmen attack APC candidate, Shaibu's convoy in Benin

Philip Shaibu. [ICIR]

Reinstated Edo Deputy Governor, Shaibu appoints aides

Nigeria reportedly has the highest number of out of school children (Guardian)

Almajiri commission to return 10,000 out-of-school children to classroom by September