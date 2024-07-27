ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos protesters to get free legal service if arrested during hunger protest - Activist

Nurudeen Shotayo

Inibehe also called on legal counsels in the state to offer pro bono services to Lagos participants of the planned nationwide protest.

Inibehe Effiong
The activist gave the assurance in a post on his X on Thursday, July 25, 2024, where he disclosed that efforts were underway to put together a legal team in the state to offer free representation to any protester who may require it.

This is coming amid warnings by security agencies, including the Nigerian Army and the Department of State Services (DSS), that the proposed demonstrations may lead to anarchy.

The DSS said it uncovered plots by some elements to infiltrate the protest and hijack the process for their grand political plan. It therefore warned parents and guardians to advise their wards and children against participating in the protest.

At the same time, the Federal Government has also alleged a political undertone to the planned demonstrations as President Bola Tinubu warned that the action must not snowball into chaos.

Nigerians protesting [slate.com]
Unfazed by the warnings from the authorities, the protest organisers have continued to mobilise citizens via their social media platforms for the 10-day event billed to start on August 1, 2024.

Meanwhile, Inibehe also an advocate of the protests, called on legal counsels in Lagos State to offer pro bono services to Lagos participants of the planned nationwide protest.

“We are putting together a legal team in Lagos State to offer representation to any protester who may be arrested and or charged to court during the forthcoming peaceful protest.

“My learned colleagues practising in Lagos, please share your WhatsApp numbers with me via DM if you would love to offer pro bono services to protesters. Thank you. History will vindicate the just,” his tweet read.

