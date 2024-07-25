ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Hardship is too much, even Dangote feels it - Nationwide protest sparks debate

News Agency Of Nigeria

One respondent said that the protest is only an excuse for the youths to show their presence and an opportunity for criminals to exhibit their criminal tendencies.

Nationwide protest over hardship divides opinions across Nigeria [slate.com]
Nationwide protest over hardship divides opinions across Nigeria [slate.com]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some undisclosed bodies planned the protest for August 1 with posters and hashtags already made viral on social media platforms.

Speaking with NAN in Ibadan on Thursday, some respondents opposed the protest. In contrast, others saw it as the people’s legitimate and fundamental right to air grievances.

ADVERTISEMENT

A civil servant at the state secretariat, Toyin Olutimilehin, said the protest might not be positive for the polity because it could disrupt their work schedule.

“It can affect our daily routine because, sometimes, these protests get out of control.

“They will sometimes block the main road to cause extreme traffic, leading to obstruction of duty and interference to work,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another civil servant, Folarin Babatunde, also opposed protesting to be heard. According to him, the protest is only an excuse for the youths to show their presence and an opportunity for criminals to exhibit their criminal tendencies.

“It will lead to criminal activities such as vandalism and the destruction of properties, putting lives at stake.

“People put their lives at risk all in the name of a better country, and what is the assurance that this protest will solve the country’s many problems?

“Rome was not built in a day; give the president time to renovate the country at his pace,” Babatunde said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Olanrewaju Temitope, a trader at the Ring Road axis of Ibadan, was more interested in protecting her business should the protest end in looting and destruction of properties.

“Besides, sales for that period will be low, affecting my day-to-day life.

“My rent is due, and the protest will negatively affect my income, thus restricting me from paying my rent.

“Please, Nigerians shouldn’t go through with the protest as it can lead to many things; it won’t still solve their problems,” she stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, a youth corps member, Ifeanyi Eze, says he wholeheartedly supports the protest. According to him, the country is in a state of distress, and everybody is just used to suffering and smiling; this protest is the only way for us to be heard and seen.

Eze said, “Although the protest might not lead to a complete change, it will at least make them see that we want a change, and we’ll be heard.

“This hardship is too much to bear. Dangote is also feeling it as he’s always granting one interview or the other these days.

“I want a better country and if a protest is how to get it, then that is what we’ll do.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A passerby, Steven Ayobami, said he would support the protest because of the hardship brought about by the bad economy.

“For a middle-class family to be frustrated to this extent, what of the poor? The rich are getting richer, and the poor are getting poorer.

“What we need in Nigeria is to act, and as for me, I want a better life,” Ayobami noted.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nationwide protest: Under-pressure APC govs beg for more time, make fresh pledge

Nationwide protest: Under-pressure APC govs beg for more time, make fresh pledge

Hardship is too much, even Dangote feels it - Nationwide protest sparks debate

Hardship is too much, even Dangote feels it - Nationwide protest sparks debate

Planned protest organised by politicians to destabilise Tinubu - Wike

Planned protest organised by politicians to destabilise Tinubu - Wike

22 drug dealers convicted in Kano, 1 sentenced for stabbing NDLEA officer

22 drug dealers convicted in Kano, 1 sentenced for stabbing NDLEA officer

Edo 2024: Wike's ally joins APC campaign council ahead of guber election

Edo 2024: Wike's ally joins APC campaign council ahead of guber election

Nigerian filmmakers urge FG to retain NFVCB amid Oronsaye report implementation

Nigerian filmmakers urge FG to retain NFVCB amid Oronsaye report implementation

APC leader urges Ondo residents to re-elect Aiyedatiwa after ₦2bn palliative release

APC leader urges Ondo residents to re-elect Aiyedatiwa after ₦2bn palliative release

Military breaks silence over planned protest against Tinubu's govt

Military breaks silence over planned protest against Tinubu's govt

Tinubu vows to equip Police with weapons, training, and personnel to combat crime

Tinubu vows to equip Police with weapons, training, and personnel to combat crime

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state (PM News)

Gombe governor spends ₦150m monthly to keep state clean

Police officer killed as gunmen attack APC candidate, Shaibu's convoy in Benin

Police officer killed as gunmen attack APC candidate, Shaibu's convoy in Benin

Philip Shaibu. [ICIR]

Reinstated Edo Deputy Governor, Shaibu appoints aides

Nigeria reportedly has the highest number of out of school children (Guardian)

Almajiri commission to return 10,000 out-of-school children to classroom by September