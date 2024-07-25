Hardship is too much, even Dangote feels it - Nationwide protest sparks debate

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some undisclosed bodies planned the protest for August 1 with posters and hashtags already made viral on social media platforms.

Speaking with NAN in Ibadan on Thursday, some respondents opposed the protest. In contrast, others saw it as the people’s legitimate and fundamental right to air grievances.

ADVERTISEMENT

A civil servant at the state secretariat, Toyin Olutimilehin, said the protest might not be positive for the polity because it could disrupt their work schedule.

“It can affect our daily routine because, sometimes, these protests get out of control.

“They will sometimes block the main road to cause extreme traffic, leading to obstruction of duty and interference to work,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another civil servant, Folarin Babatunde, also opposed protesting to be heard. According to him, the protest is only an excuse for the youths to show their presence and an opportunity for criminals to exhibit their criminal tendencies.

“It will lead to criminal activities such as vandalism and the destruction of properties, putting lives at stake.

“People put their lives at risk all in the name of a better country, and what is the assurance that this protest will solve the country’s many problems?

“Rome was not built in a day; give the president time to renovate the country at his pace,” Babatunde said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Olanrewaju Temitope, a trader at the Ring Road axis of Ibadan, was more interested in protecting her business should the protest end in looting and destruction of properties.

“Besides, sales for that period will be low, affecting my day-to-day life.

“My rent is due, and the protest will negatively affect my income, thus restricting me from paying my rent.

“Please, Nigerians shouldn’t go through with the protest as it can lead to many things; it won’t still solve their problems,” she stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, a youth corps member, Ifeanyi Eze, says he wholeheartedly supports the protest. According to him, the country is in a state of distress, and everybody is just used to suffering and smiling; this protest is the only way for us to be heard and seen.

Eze said, “Although the protest might not lead to a complete change, it will at least make them see that we want a change, and we’ll be heard.

“This hardship is too much to bear. Dangote is also feeling it as he’s always granting one interview or the other these days.

“I want a better country and if a protest is how to get it, then that is what we’ll do.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A passerby, Steven Ayobami, said he would support the protest because of the hardship brought about by the bad economy.

“For a middle-class family to be frustrated to this extent, what of the poor? The rich are getting richer, and the poor are getting poorer.