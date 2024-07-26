'Reflect on #EndSARS before protesting' - Afenifere warns Nigerians

In a statement issued on Thursday, July 25, by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, Afenifere emphasised the importance of considering the broader implications of such actions.

While acknowledging the inalienable right of the people to protest, Ajayi highlighted the underlying reasons for the planned demonstrations.

"Information at the disposal of Afenifere is that the planned protest is to draw the attention of the government to the excruciating situation in the country.

"As the saying goes, those who feel it know it. Nigerians consider protest as a way of registering their displeasure, perhaps disenchantment over what many are going through. It's in order," he stated.

Afenifere fears repeat of #EndSARS

However, Ajayi urged Nigerians to reflect on whether protests are the only means to convey their grievances to the government and, if so, to consider the form such protests should take.

"Engagement is a very potent instrument not only to call attention to the situation on the ground but to decide on what the ways should be," he added.

Ajayi pointed out the Federal Government's awareness of the current challenges and its commitment to engaging with Nigerians to find solutions.

He also reminded the public of the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests in 2020, citing the irreparable damage done to a state-of-the-art laboratory in Lagos as an example of unintended consequences.