The law will catch up with you - Tinubu warns promoters of ethnic bigotry

The President said this during the nationwide broadcast on the #EndBadGovernance protests on the morning of Sunday, August 4, 2024.

Tinubu restated his desire to build a nation where ethnic bigotry will have no place, warning entities who have threatened other ethnic groups in the country to desist.

In the wake of the 10-day planned protest which began last Thursday, some entities have been using their social media platforms to promote divisive and threatening rhetoric against fellow citizens.

This was after the demonstrations deteriorated into violence, looting, destruction of property, and loss of lives in several parts of the country, including Kano, Borno and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Consequently, some groups and individuals initiated a campaign on social media against Igbo people residents in Lagos, threatening them to vacate the state and other places in the South-West or face a mass protest slated for August 20 - 30, 2024.

The promoters of the campaign also instructed all South-West indigenes in the South-Eastern part of the country to return home before the planned protest.

Tinubu warns promoters of ethnic bigotry

Responding to the development, Tinubu said he won't stand idly and allow a few with a clear political agenda to tear this nation apart.

"Nigeria requires all hands on deck and needs us all – regardless of age, party, tribe, religion or other divides, to work together in reshaping our destiny as a nation.

"To those who have taken undue advantage of this situation to threaten any section of this country, be warned: The law will catch up with you. There is no place for ethnic bigotry or such threats in the Nigeria we seek to build.

“Our democracy progresses when the constitutional rights of every Nigerian are respected and protected,” the President said.