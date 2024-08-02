ADVERTISEMENT
Peter Obi demands arrest, prosecution of perpetrators threatening Igbos

Segun Adeyemi

Peter Obi urged the government and security agencies to act swiftly to protect this fundamental principle and ensure that every Nigerian can live free from fear of discrimination or persecution.

Peter Obi
Peter Obi

This follows a surge of social media posts with hashtags urging Igbos to vacate Lagos and other South-West states.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, condemned these threats, describing them as deeply disturbing.

"Immediate action should be taken to investigate, arrest, and prosecute those behind this heinous agenda, serving as a deterrent to others who might consider pursuing similar paths that threaten our national security and unity," he asserted.

He further expressed his alarm at the genocidal threats on X, a popular social media platform, against the Igbo tribe.

"Such rhetoric threatens our unity and is fundamentally opposed to our Constitution, which guarantees every Nigerian the right to live and work freely anywhere in the country. Those in authority must show leadership and urgently speak out against such divisive rhetoric," Obi emphasised.

The Labour Party candidate urged the government and security agencies to act swiftly to protect this fundamental principle and ensure that every Nigerian can live free from fear of discrimination or persecution.

"We must not allow our present challenges to drive wedges among us," he cautioned.

Obi concluded by urging all Nigerians to stand united against divisive rhetoric, championing unity, tolerance, and understanding.

"Our future depends on our ability to live and work together harmoniously," he stated.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

