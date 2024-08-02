ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Momodu, Shaibu blast Tinubu's henchman for anti-Igbo slur on protest

Segun Adeyemi

Both Momodu and Shaibu's comments have sparked widespread discussion, highlighting the deep-seated ethnic tensions in Nigeria and the need for unity in addressing the nation's challenges.

Dele Momodu, Bola Tinubu and Phrank Shaibu.
Dele Momodu, Bola Tinubu and Phrank Shaibu.

Recommended articles

The controversy erupted when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's supporter sent an inflammatory narrative to Momodu, alleging that the Igbos were behind the protests but refused to participate.

Momodu, known for his forthrightness, swiftly took to his social media handle to denounce the message.

He shared the content of the inflammatory message, "A classic Jan 15, 1966, happened yesterday, but many people didn't notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Northerners lost the most political & military officers, followed by the West, while the East lost none. Ibos instigated and led that coup but protected their own. Ibos championed this protest but refused to participate."

In his rebuttal, Momodu described the accusation as "cheap blackmail," stressing that the protests were a response to widespread hunger and dissatisfaction with the government.

He wrote, "The people are hungry while the government is living large. The Igbo are largely traders. They look after their own globally. Nobody instigated anyone or anything.

"You guys should accept the reality that Tinubu has not done very well. Leave the Igbo out of your excuses. To ethnicise the protests is to be disingenuous."

ADVERTISEMENT

Backing Momodu's stance, Phrank Shaibu echoed similar sentiments on X (formerly Twitter).

He criticised the narrative, highlighting the absurdity of blaming the Igbos for the protests.

Shaibu wrote, "Yes, Northerners and Westerners lost political and military officers in 1966, and sure, let's blame the Igbos for protecting their own—as if looking out for your community in times of crisis is a criminal act. How dare they?"

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Peter Obi demands arrest, prosecution of perpetrators threatening Igbos

He continued, "And now, in the present day, we're being told that the Igbos championed this protest but conveniently sat it out. Classic scapegoating! Because, obviously, the Igbos have nothing better to do than sit in their homes, masterminding protests from afar like some villain in a poorly written novel."

Angry protesters. [Getty Images]
Angry protesters. [Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria

Shaibu further criticised the divisive rhetoric, emphasising that people from all ethnic backgrounds have united against bad governance.

He urged Nigerians to focus on the real issues: cronyism, corruption, poverty, and incompetence in leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

"So, to these Tinubu apologists who keep regurgitating this divisive drivel: Keep on living in your fantasy world where the Igbos are the omnipotent puppeteers of every Nigerian crisis. Meanwhile, the rest of us will focus on uniting against our real enemies," he added.

Both Momodu and Shaibu's comments have sparked widespread discussion, highlighting the deep-seated ethnic tensions in Nigeria and the need for unity in addressing the nation's challenges.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Momodu, Shaibu blast Tinubu's henchman for anti-Igbo slur on protest

Momodu, Shaibu blast Tinubu's henchman for anti-Igbo slur on protest

Peter Obi demands arrest, prosecution of perpetrators threatening Igbos

Peter Obi demands arrest, prosecution of perpetrators threatening Igbos

Did FG tamper with network amid nationwide protest? Minister speaks

Did FG tamper with network amid nationwide protest? Minister speaks

Yobe Police detain 18 suspects for vandalism, violence in Nguru, Potiskum, Gashua

Yobe Police detain 18 suspects for vandalism, violence in Nguru, Potiskum, Gashua

Ikorodu returns to stability with resumed trading and parties amid protests

Ikorodu returns to stability with resumed trading and parties amid protests

Shops reopen in Osogbo as nationwide protest continues on second day

Shops reopen in Osogbo as nationwide protest continues on second day

We’ll curb attempts to import miscreants into Kebbi - Governor Idris

We’ll curb attempts to import miscreants into Kebbi - Governor Idris

Is WhatsApp about to leave Nigeria? FG agency responds

Is WhatsApp about to leave Nigeria? FG agency responds

Governor Namadi imposes 24-hour curfew after nationwide protest violence

Governor Namadi imposes 24-hour curfew after nationwide protest violence

Pulse Sports

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Minister of Youth Development, Dr Jamila Ibrahim.

Minister of Youth wants Nigerians to shun nationwide protests and embrace peace

KASU lecturers threaten 2-week warning strike over welfare concerns [Daily Nigerian]

KASU lecturers to protest for 2 weeks over 5 months' unpaid salaries in 2022

Vice President Kamala Harris and ex-President Barack Obama. [Getty Images]

VIDEO: Obama endorses Kamala Harris for 2024 US presidency

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu. [Facebook/Getty Images]

Oluremi Tinubu tasks Nigerian youths to start farming