Terrorists in helicopter allegedly attack ECWA, homes, farms in Southern Kaduna

Ima Elijah

Death toll hits 45...

Terrorists (GuardianNG)

Residents of Adara community in the southern part of Kaduna State have alarmed an alleged helicopter-aided attack by terrorists, who razed houses, including Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in the area, killing about 32 persons.

According to a Kaduna State-based journalist, Gambo Mohammed, the helicopter-aided terrorists, on Sunday, June 05, 2022, killed more than 45 people in a chain of attacks, injured hundreds of others and burnt down houses, farmlands and livestock.

The journalist noted that the attacks happened simultaneously in Ungwan Gamu, Dogon Noma, Ungwan Sarki and Maikori and Maro communities all in Kajuru local government area in the southern part of the state, with the initial death toll put at 32, but later rising to 45 as at Thursday, June 09, morning.

Mohammed said the heavily armed terrorists numbering more than 100, rode into the communities at about 3pm in a convoy of motorcycles carrying three per bike and “began shooting indiscriminately at anything that moved” and operated for up to six hours.

Confirming the attack, the National President of Adara Development Association (ADA), Awemi Maisamari, stated, yesterday: “The pogrom against Adara nation rages on. In the latest tragedy, Ungwan Gamu, Dogon Noma, Ungwan Sarki and Maikori villages near Maro in Kajuru Local Council were attacked on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

“The death toll this morning (Wednesday) is 32, as villagers comb surrounding bushes for more bodies. Seven were found this morning decomposing.”

According to him, the attack started around noon and lasted until around 06:00 p.m. unchallenged by the state. It was carried out by Fulani terrorists on 150 motorcycles carrying three armed persons each.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Mohammed Jalige, did not respond to telephone calls from The Guardian for comments on the Adara attack

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

