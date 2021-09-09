Telecom services shut down in Katsina

At least, 13 Local Government Areas are currently affected by the development in Katsina.

The LGAs are Sabuwa, Faskari, Dandume, Batsari, Danmusa, Kankara, Jibia, Safana, Dutsin-Ma, Kurfi, Funtua, Bakori and Malumfashi.

Some of the LGAs are said to be on the fringes of the Ruggu forest where most of the bandits are hiding.

This is coming days after telecommunication services were shut down in Zamfara state for security reasons.

Contrary to the claim that the shutdown of telecom service in Zamfara was ordered by the National Communications Commission (NCC), the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami on Wednesday said that security agencies requested the shutdown.