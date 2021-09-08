Pantami says security agencies requested telecom shutdown in Zamfara

The minister while addressing State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, in Abuja on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, said the directive did not originate from his ministry.

Pulse had recently reported that over 240 telecommunication base stations in Zamfara were shutdown due to the rising spate of insecurity in the state.

Pantami added that the Federal Government did not object to the shutdown when the security agencies called for it.

He said, “I am aware of the shutting down, but the request is not from us. Rather, the request is from the security institutions, in which they asked for that as part of their strategy.

“Because of this, government allowed them to go ahead and even that one, the reason for doing that I may be aware of some, but I’m sorry to say it’s not for public discussion.

“What I only plead with all of us, as laymen, we shall try to give our security institutions the support they need in order to deliver on their mandate.

“Security issues today are not only for the security institutions alone but there is a role that each and every citizen can play in order to make their work more successful.

He, however urged the media not to criticise the move by the security agencies, saying they could be acting on information at their disposal that the media may not be aware of.

“So, I plead with the media to support our security institutions and let us give them the benefit of doubt; when they come up with a strategy, let us not unnecessarily criticise it, except we allow them to begin and see”, he said.

“Particularly, they could have information at their disposal that you and I do not have and if you lack information, you will not be able to do justice in your deliberation. It is only when there is sufficient information at your disposal, then you can argue. But if you don’t have it, even if you partake in any debate, you will finally discover that you have made a very wrong decision. So, it is because of this”.