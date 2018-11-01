Pulse.ng logo
Knights suspend Ochanya’s alleged rapist

Andrew Ogbuja, the man accused of raping 13-year-old Ochanya Ogbanje has been suspended by the Knights of Saint Mulumba.

  • Published:
(Whistler)

The Order of the Knights of Saint Mulumba (KSM) in Nigeria has suspended Andrew Ogbuja, the man accused of raping Ochanya Elizabeth Ogbanje.

Ochanya, 13, had died from complications of vesicovaginal fistula (VVF) after she was allegedly raped by her guardian, Ogbuja and his son, victor -- situation that began since she was eight years old.

The news of Ochanya's death attracted nationwide protests and outrage.

In a Punch advertorial signed by Supreme Knight, Desmond Uvueraye, on Wednesday, October 31, 2018, the religious organisation described the rape case involving its member, Ogbuja as unfortunate and regrettable.

The group said Ogbuja’s suspension from the Knighthood would last till the Court delivers judgement on the matter.

ochanya play

(Twitter/@dharmorla)

Ogbuja remanded in Prison

Meanwhile, a Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Makurdi has remanded Mr Ogbuja, the man alleged to have raped Ochanya.

Nigerians demand justice for Ochanya. play

Nigerians demand justice for Ochanya.

(Facbook/Ukan Kurugh)

 

At the court on Thursday, October 25, 2018, Chief Magistrate, Isaac Ajim, declined to entertain the matter for lack of jurisdiction to hear the charge bothering on criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide preferred against the accused by the Nigerian Police.

The Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has also said that Ochanya's case would not be swept under the carpet.

