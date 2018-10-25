Court remands Ochanya’s alleged rapist

news

A Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court has remanded Andrew Ogbuja, the man accused of raping Ochanya Elizabeth Ogbanje.

Ochanya, 13, died following complications of Vesicovagina Fistula (VVF) after she was allegedly raped by Ogbuja and his son, Victor.

At the court on Thursday, October 25, 2018, Chief Magistrate, Isaac Ajim, declined to entertain the matter for lack of jurisdiction to hear the charge bothering on criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide preferred against the accused by the Nigerian Police.

Ogbuja, a lecturer at the Benue State Polytechnic is to be remanded in prison till November 29, 2018.

‘Justice for Ochanya protest’

Meanwhile, Nigerians on Thursday, took to the streets of Abuja to demand swift dispensation of justice for late Ochanya.

The protesters embarked on a peaceful walk to the Ministry of Justice to demand the prosecution of Ochanya’s alleged rapists.