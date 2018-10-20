Pulse.ng logo
13-yr-old girl dies after getting raped by cousin's husband

A man accused of raping his wife's cousin prefers to handle the matter among family members instead of going to the court.

  • Published:
A lecturer and his son have been accused of molesting a girl who has been living with their family since she was 8 years old.

(Idoma Voice Newspaper)

A 13-year-old girl Ochanya who was reportedly raped by her cousin's husband and his son, has died from the effects of dealing with a disease.

The deceased passed away on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, according to a post on IG.

According to reports Andrew Ugbokolo, 51, of the Benue State Polytechnic and his son, Victor,of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi have been identified the suspects.

More reports confirms that the experience began for Ochanya when she was 8 years old.

The fear of getting killed reportedly discouraged her from opening up about her experiences.

In November a court is expected to sit over the matter despite a plea by Andrew Ugbokolo who asked the court to allow his family settle among each other.

