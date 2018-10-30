Ochanya’s rape case won’t be swept under the carpet, says Ortom

Pulse.ng logo
Ochanya’s case won’t be swept under the carpet, says Ortom

13-year-old Ochanya, died as a result from complications of VVF after she was allegedly raped by her guardian, Andrew Ogbuja and his son, victor.

  • Published:
Ortom, Benue lose to EFCC in court over fraud investigation play Ortom says Ochanya's rape case will not be swept under the carpet. (Guardian)

Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, says Ochanya Elizabeth Ogbanje’s case will not be swept under the carpet.

Ochanya, 13, died from complications of vesicovaginal fistula (VVF) after she was allegedly raped by her guardian, Andrew Ogbuja and his son, victor.

Speaking during a protest in Makurdi, the Benue state capital on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, Ortom noted that his government would ensure that “the law takes its course” regarding the gruesome death of a 13-year old Ochanya.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Terwase Orbunde, the governor described Ochanya’s death as painful and sheer wickedness.

“I am pained over her death because I also have daughters What if it were any of them? Indeed, this matter will not be swept under the carpet, the law must take its cause,” he said.

ALSO READ: “Hang the rapists,” Nigerians demand justice for girl who died after rape by guardian, son

He urged girls in a similar situation to speak out in order to get help.

Nigerians demand justice for Ocahnya, 13-year-old girl allegedly raped by her stepfather and his son. play

Nigerians demand justice for Ocahnya, 13-year-old girl allegedly raped by her stepfather and his son.

(Pulse)

 

NHRC speaks on Ochanya’s case

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has condemned the rape of Ochanya’s alleged rape by her guardian.

In a statement signed by the Director, Corporate Affairs and External Linkages of the commission, Lambert Opara, the NHRC said it had requested the Inspector General of Police, and the Benue Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice to ensure that perpetrators of the dastardly act were brought to book.

“The commission has received the preliminary report on the matter conducted by the Benue office of the commission.

Lecturer, 52 and son raped Ochanya, 13, for 5 years , she dies play

Ochanya, Andrew Ogbuja and Victor Ogbuja

(Daily Post)

 

“The Executive Secretary of the commission, Mr Tony Ojukwu who was visibly angry, expressed shock that the little Ochanya, a minor, could pass through the sad experience in the hands of the supposed guardian.

“The executive secretary promised that the commission will work with relevant authorities including the Benue State Ministry of Justice and the police to ensure that the culprits are prosecuted in accordance with the law,’’ he said.

Court remands Ochanya's alleged rapist

Meanwhile a Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Makurdi has remanded Mr Ogbuja, the man alleed to have raped Ochanya.

At the court on Thursday, October 25, 2018, Chief Magistrate, Isaac Ajim, declined to entertain the matter for lack of jurisdiction to hear the charge bothering on criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide preferred against the accused by the Nigerian Police.

