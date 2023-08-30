Taiwo Akinkunmi, designer of the Nigerian flag dies at 87
Akinkunmi died on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, in Ibadan.
Akinkunmi died at the age of 87 in the early hours of Tuesday, August 29, 2023, after a brief illness.
One of his children announced his death on Facebook on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.
“Life is indeed transient; I can say boldly that you live a life with a landmark. Continue to rest, my father! Pa Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi (O.F.R.): Great Man has gone,” his son wrote.
Akinkunmi, who was a native of Abeokuta in Ogun State was born on May 10, 1936, but lived in Ibadan until his death.
