Taiwo Akinkunmi, designer of the Nigerian flag dies at 87

Bayo Wahab

Akinkunmi died on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, in Ibadan.

Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi is dead. [Daily Post]
Akinkunmi died at the age of 87 in the early hours of Tuesday, August 29, 2023, after a brief illness.

One of his children announced his death on Facebook on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

“Life is indeed transient; I can say boldly that you live a life with a landmark. Continue to rest, my father! Pa Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi (O.F.R.): Great Man has gone,” his son wrote.

Akinkunmi, who was a native of Abeokuta in Ogun State was born on May 10, 1936, but lived in Ibadan until his death.

