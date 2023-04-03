The sports category has moved to a new website.
Subsidy removal date to be decided after Tinubu’s inauguration

Bayo Wahab

Keyamo says the incoming government will not remove subsidy without putting palliatives in place for the masses.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria's President-elect (Punch)

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council confirmed this as the current subsidy regime ends in June 2023.

President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has already made it known that the subsidy policy would end after the budget for the initiative lapses in June.

During his presidential campaign, Tinubu maintained that if elected, his administration would remove fuel subsidy even if Nigerians protested against the policy.

However, less than two months before his inauguration, there has been anxiety over his plan for subsidy removal as the development may push fuel prices to N750 per litre.

Speaking on the development, Festus Keyamo, the PCC spokesman during an interview with The Punch said when Tinubu takes over, he would decide when to remove it.

Festus Keyamo, SAN
Festus Keyamo, SAN Pulse Nigeria

He added that the incoming government would not remove subsidy without putting palliatives in place for the masses.

He said, “It is one of the policies by which we campaigned. I cannot sit here and tell you when exactly it will be done. But the removal of subsidies is something that the president-elect pledged to do. Not only him. Virtually all the leading presidential candidates took the same position.

“Why the FG targeted June (to end subsidy) was that the budget only provided for subsidy up to June. That was the reason. But the new government will decide when it wants to. Of course, you know that when a new government takes over, the country is at its beck and call. Yes, I agree that government is a continuum. But all policies are not a continuum.

“I can assure you that the president-elect being who he is will not do that without corresponding palliative (measures) to the masses. I can tell you that confidently.”

Removal of fuel subsidy in Nigeria is for the best according to the World Bank
Removal of fuel subsidy in Nigeria is for the best according to the World Bank Google

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has vowed to resist Tinubu’s plan to stop fuel subsidy payments.

The organisation insisted that the countries’ refineries must be functional before the subsidy can be tampered with.

But Keyamo cautioned the NLC not to incite the masses against the policy saying all the leading presidential candidates including the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi endorsed the subsidy removal during their presidential campaigns.

Bayo Wahab

