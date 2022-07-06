RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Fuel subsidy is a scam, I will remove it – Peter Obi

Ima Elijah

I will remove subsidy and look for something to replace it. The subsidy is a scam.- Obi

Former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi (National Daily Newspaper)

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, on Wednesday, July 06, 2022, frowned against the oil subsidy regime in Nigeria.

Obi said if elected President, he would remove subsidies because it’s not beneficial to the country’s economy.

Featuring on Arise TV, the former Anambra State governor described fuel subsidy as a scam.

According to Obi: “I will remove subsidy and look for something to replace it. The subsidy is a scam.

“It’s not going to be business as usual. You need to go back and read what one of my former aides wrote about how I used stinginess to cut the cost of governance.”

Meanwhile, the federal government, yesterday, maintained that removing petrol subsidy would result in unintended consequences, insisting that this is a most inauspicious time to withdraw the price buffer.

Minister of Information and Culture, Mr. Lai Mohammed, told Reuters that many other nations were introducing measures to help citizens cope with high oil energy prices. Mohammed said Nigeria could not be an exception.

Ima Elijah

