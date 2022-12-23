I will remove fuel subsidy even if Nigerians protest – Tinubu

Tinubu also promised to contain the security situation in Nigeria so that entrepreneurs can have an enabling environment for business.

The flagbearer made the pledge on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at a business luncheon with business owners in Lagos.

The former governor said if elected he would take bold decisions that would turn the nation’s economy around.

Tinubu declared that Nigeria would not continue to subsidise fuel consumption in neighbouring countries.

“How can we subsidise the fuel consumption of Cameroon, Niger, Benin Republic?

“No matter how long you protest, we are going to remove the fuel subsidy”, he vowed

Meanwhile Fuel scarcity persists 48 hours to Christmas: It is two days to Christmas and Nigerians are still experiencing lingering fuel scarcity across the country. Aside from that, some Nigerians are having to pay more than the official pump price for fuel before they could get fuel.

And as expected, these factors have combined to inevitably increase the cost of transportation at a time many Nigerians are travelling for Christmas.

Mrs Ohiowere, a Lagos resident, told Nairametrics that in her Iyana-Ipaja location, transportation fares have increased significantly as a result of lingering fuel scarcity.