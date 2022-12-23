ADVERTISEMENT
I will remove fuel subsidy even if Nigerians protest – Tinubu

Ima Elijah

Tinubu declared that Nigeria would not continue to subsidise fuel consumption in neighbouring countries.

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has vowed to remove fuel subsidies.

Tinubu also promised to contain the security situation in Nigeria so that entrepreneurs can have an enabling environment for business.

The flagbearer made the pledge on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at a business luncheon with business owners in Lagos.

The former governor said if elected he would take bold decisions that would turn the nation’s economy around.

How can we subsidise the fuel consumption of Cameroon, Niger, Benin Republic?

“No matter how long you protest, we are going to remove the fuel subsidy”, he vowed

Meanwhile Fuel scarcity persists 48 hours to Christmas: It is two days to Christmas and Nigerians are still experiencing lingering fuel scarcity across the country. Aside from that, some Nigerians are having to pay more than the official pump price for fuel before they could get fuel.

And as expected, these factors have combined to inevitably increase the cost of transportation at a time many Nigerians are travelling for Christmas.

Mrs Ohiowere, a Lagos resident, told Nairametrics that in her Iyana-Ipaja location, transportation fares have increased significantly as a result of lingering fuel scarcity.

Suffering and smiling: In Lagos, Abuja, Calabar, Kaduna, Kano, and other major cities, Nigerians have resorted to suffering in silence while paying up to N300 per litre of fuel in some cases. Even with the increased cost of fuel, queues are evident across filling stations in different states.

