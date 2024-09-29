Student calls out VC of Deeper Life university over sexual assault in hostel

In a series of posts on her X account on Saturday, September 28, 2024, Ganiyu detailed what transpired between her and Bandele after she reported to the latter that she was sexually assaulted in her hostel.

According to her narration, the university is undergoing renovation and hostel remodelling to accommodate more students so casual labourers were engaged to work on the premises.

However, one of the labourers allegedly snuck into Ganiyu's room overnight and she woke up to him almost naked on her bed.

"Today, I woke up to feel the weight of somebody beside me. I believed it was my friend who slept over. It wasn't.

The person in this photo who goes by Uche Okoro, was beside me in bed, almost fully naked, with his shorts hanging so low off his body I could see his butt. I got up and screamed for him to get out of my room. I then went to report to my porter, who reported to the supervisor," she wrote.

The supervisor later lined up the workers and called the student to identify the culprit among them, which she did but Okoro denied ever doing such a thing.

"I insisted that he was the one and he kept denying it.

"It wasn't until another female student who he had been peeping on in the bathroom this same morning came and identified him as the perpetrator that he started pleading and saying he was sorry. The people around gave him a minor beating," she stated.

Ganiyu said everyone present, including porters, begged her to forgive the boy, claiming he was under the influence but she called her father to inform him.

VC allegedly dismisses sexual assault on student

However, things took a different turn when she reported the incident to the VC.

Ganiyu said rather than sympathising with her and investigating the matter, Bandele accused her of being shady after asking her a few questions.

"My super then took me to the Vice Chancellor's (PROFESSOR Samuel Oye Bandele) office to explain the situation. I told him what had happened. He proceeded to ask me the following questions: "were your clothes on?" "Was your underwear on?", to which I answered yes and yes.

"He then asked me how old I was. I told him. He then said that I am not a two-year-old girl, saying that how will I not know if a man penetrated me or not.

He then says that I am a bad girl, that I am being economical with the truth and that I should be tested (by a male doctor btw) because I was being shady," she added.

The student said her experience wasn't the first as the school management has continually tried to cover up reports of sexual assault on female students by bullying them to submission.

"Please, hear me out. This is not the first time something like this is happening in this school where a female student is abused, and the school tries to cover it up by shaming her or telling her to forgive and forget.

