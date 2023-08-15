Ogun poly students warned to wear pants and bras on school campus

The school’s Students’ Representative Council (SRC) gave the warning in a circular addressed to members.

In the circular signed by the council’s representative, Sulaiman Adedamola, it was stated there-in that every student must put on pants and bras to ensure their comfort and safety, as well as respect for their colleagues.

“It is absolutely essential that you wear pants and a bra while on campus. This is not a suggestion, it is a requirement. If you do not comply, you will face the consequences and may face disciplinary action. “Please respect your fellow students and the rules of the school by wearing appropriate clothing at all times,” the circular read.

This development came a few months after the Vice Chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University (ACU), Oyo, Prof. Timothy Adebayo maintained that the university will not tolerate any form of immoral conduct among students or bend the rule for anyone found guilty of immoral practices.

In a speech he delivered at the matriculation ceremony for new students of the university, Adebayo stated that “ACU frowns severely at any form of misconduct. There are stern measures taken against students who engage in the slightest form of examination malpractice. Also, sexual immorality and any other shades of deviant behaviours are not tolerated in the university. The university frowns at indecent dressing, and strict actions are taken against erring students.”