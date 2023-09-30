ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UNICAL VC receives investigative panel report on suspended Dean

News Agency Of Nigeria

The VC added that the work was done objectively and all stakeholders were allowed to speak their minds

Prof. Florence Obi, Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar (UniCal) (Credit: Punch Newspapers)
Prof. Florence Obi, Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar (UniCal) (Credit: Punch Newspapers)

Recommended articles

Receiving the report at a ceremony in her office in Calabar, Obi commended the panel for its effort towards the achievement of a thorough and objective report within a short period of time.

Two months ago, students from the Faculty of Law, led by their president, had staged a protest in the institution against Ndifon over several allegations including sexual impropriety; for this, an investigative panel was set up.

The VC said though management had not gone through the report, she believed it would be useful to the university in achieving the needed closure of the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This report will be presented to the Ministers of Education and that of Women Affairs, as well as the Executive Secretary of Nigeria Universities Commission (NUC) as delivered by the panel, nothing will be added.

“On the scale of mixed comments in the public which has trailed the reportage of the subject matter, the report of the panel would serve as the mouthpiece of the university to all.

“The committee members were carefully selected based on their offices, position and credibility, I describe them as individuals full of capacity and integrity,” she said.

Obi added that though it was unusual to have external observers for any investigation in the university due to the sensitive nature of the issues raised and the personalities involved, management had to make an exception.

Presenting the report, the Chairman of the panel, Prof. Dorothy Jacob, said they were sent on a fact-finding mission and collectively, they came to present their findings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We went out of our way to investigate the issues point by point; we did not rely on hearsay.

“Every finding has evidence with verification, the result was not made up or cooked. Every fact here can be verified,” she said.

She added that the work was done objectively and all stakeholders were allowed to speak their minds

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian Army General bags Guinea-Bissau National Award

Nigerian Army General bags Guinea-Bissau National Award

UNICAL VC receives investigative panel report on suspended Dean

UNICAL VC receives investigative panel report on suspended Dean

Tribunal dismisses PDP’s petition against Sokoto Gov Aliyu

Tribunal dismisses PDP’s petition against Sokoto Gov Aliyu

Police rescue 8 kidnapped Christian worshippers in Ondo

Police rescue 8 kidnapped Christian worshippers in Ondo

Erisco Foods owner insists powerful syndicate behind tomato paste review

Erisco Foods owner insists powerful syndicate behind tomato paste review

Allocation of bed spaces to students yet to begin - UNILAG

Allocation of bed spaces to students yet to begin - UNILAG

Tribunal affirms Kefas as Taraba governor, throws out NNPP petition

Tribunal affirms Kefas as Taraba governor, throws out NNPP petition

Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda marks new beginning for Nigeria – Wike

Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda marks new beginning for Nigeria – Wike

Southeast leaders, governors, reiterate call for Nnamdi Kanu’s release

Southeast leaders, governors, reiterate call for Nnamdi Kanu’s release

Pulse Sports

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bakare made a suggestion to President Tinubu on how cassava can improve the value of the Naira [MIT News]

'For commodification of the naira, use cassava' [Pulse Explainer]

Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe.

BREAKING: Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe

Supreme Court on fire [Legit.ng]

BREAKING: Supreme Court building engulfed in flames

Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. [Channels TV]

Ogun Govt cancels Independence Day celebrations 'to reflect the mood of the nation'