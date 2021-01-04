A Magistrate’s court sitting in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, on Monday, January 4, 2021, ordered that Sahara Reporters Publisher and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore and four other activists, be remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre pending the hearing of their bail applications.

Sowore and co were arrested on December 31, 2020 for planning to stage crossover protests against the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

"How about a CrossOver Protest/Uprising tonight? Anyone willing to participate? Pick up a candle and a placard showing your grievances against the regime, let’s upload our short videos and photos across our Social Media platforms. Let’s welcome the regime to a RESOLUTE 2021!," he had tweeted.

Their formal bail applications would be heard on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, the court ruled.

Sowore has just tweeted that he's been left with a broken nose from the night of their arrest.

"We have been sent to The infamous Kuje Prison for the next 24 hours while they plot their next moves. But we are very resolute and convinced that this year will be different for the tyrant! #RevolutionNow

"We are currently at the Magistrate court in Wuse Zone 2 with a broken nose. Police want us sent to prison after 5 days in cruel detention. Just rest assured we solid and undaunted until full liberation is attained! # RevolutionNow", he tweeted.

Sowore and four other activists were arraigned on three charges of criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, and attempting to incite others.

They have denied the charges.

In 2019, Sowore spent over 100 days in detention after staging 'Revolution Now' protests across the country.

He was slapped with seven charges bordering on alleged conspiracy to commit treason, money laundering and insulting the president, on that occasion.

He was still serving bail conditions for his 2019 arrest when he got into fresh trouble on new year's eve.