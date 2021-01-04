The federal government has arraigned Omoyele Sowore, former presidential candidate and publisher of Sahara Reporters, at the Magistrate Court in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, the nation’s capital city.

Four others have also been arraigned alongside Sowore.

Sowore was arrested by the police for leading a protest against bad governance on New Year’s Eve in Abuja.

Earlier reports suggested that the protesters were injured before they were detained at the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit in the capital city.

Sowore is being arraigned on seven charges bordering on an alleged conspiracy to commit treason, money laundering, and insulting the president, among others.

Sowore and 4 others at the Magistrates court in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja (ChannelsTV)

Sowore and four others are being arraigned on three charges of criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, and attempting to incite others.

Sowore had before the protest charged Nigerians on Twitter to hold a crossover protest by picking up a candle and a placard showing their grievances against the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

"How about a CrossOver Protest/Uprising tonight? Anyone willing to participate?" he posted on his official Twitter account.

Sowore has had several brushes with the law in recent times. He is still serving bail conditions for threatening to sack the Muhammadu Buhari led federal government with his 'Revolution Now' protest of 2019.

He was detained for over 100 days in 2019.