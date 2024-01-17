Sowore raises questions on Ibadan explosion and Makinde’s claim about illegal miners

According to the National Emergency Maintenance Agency, the explosion, which happened in the Bodija area of the city destroyed 20 houses.

Two people have also been confirmed dead while 17 persons sustained injuries as a result of the blast.

Videos shared on Twitter showed the damage the blast caused to many vehicles and houses in different areas where the impact of the explosion was felt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assessing the situation during his visit to the scene of the incident, Governor Seyi Makinde said the explosion was caused by explosive devices kept in a house by illegal miners.

Reacting to the incident, Sowore in a statement on Twitter faulted Makinde’s assessment of the incident, implying that the governor’s statement after the explosion was hurriedly made.

ece-auto-gen

Sowore said in developed countries, it would take at least 48 hours before government agencies could make a categorical statement about an incident of such magnitude.

“Even in developed countries, it takes nothing less than 48 hours before government agencies make a categorical statement about such a massive explosion. These include cordoning off the area, obtaining evidence on the scene, and analyzing it before telling the public what exactly happened,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sowore wondered how Makinde concluded that the blast was caused by explosive devices of illegal miners in less than 10 hours of ‘investigation.’

“In less than 10 hours, Governor @seyimakinde already “investigated” the incident and submitted it was “Illegal Miners.” Who are the illegal miners? What do they mine, and why are they in possession of such powerful explosives?

“Is there any explosives dealer known to security agencies in a high-brow neighborhood in Ibadan that the govt had long been aware of and did nothing about?

“Again, who is that miner? What is the miner’s name, and what do they mine in Oyo state? Is it gold, silver, cobalt, uranium, or what? A release should be done immediately to reveal the identity of the miner,” the radical politician queried.

ADVERTISEMENT

Poking more holes in the governor’s claim, Sowore said the use of explosives in mining has a procedure, adding that explosives like dynamite rarely explode without a trigger.