ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Oyo Government confirms 2 dead, 77 injured in Ibadan explosion tragedy

News Agency Of Nigeria

Makinde said that some of the injured people had been treated and discharged.

Gov Makinde
Gov Makinde

Recommended articles

Gov Seyi Makinde made the disclosure in Ibadan on Tuesday when he paid a visit to the scene of the incident to assessment the extent of damage.

He said that the explosion, which occurred at about 7:44 pm, was caused by a cache of explosive devices stored by some illegal miners occupying a residential building in the area. Makinde, however, said that some of the injured people had been treated and discharged, while pledging that the medical bills of all victims would be paid by government.

He further stated that government would provide temporary accommodation for those whose houses were affected and support toward rebuilding their lives. He said that preliminary investigations by security agencies revealed that illegal miners occupying one of the houses in Bodija area had stored some explosive devices there which caused the blast.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor stated that investigations were ongoing and that anyone found to have been involved in incident would be brought to book. While urging residents of the state to remain calm, Makinde directed them to call 615 for any emergency they might be experiencing at this time.

He also implored them to stay away from the immediate scene of the incident to allow rescue operations to be carried out without interference. The governor appreciated the first responders, security personnel and all those who were at the scene to assist with rescue operations as well as the medical personnel taking care of the injured.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Oyo Government confirms 2 dead, 77 injured in Ibadan explosion tragedy

Oyo Government confirms 2 dead, 77 injured in Ibadan explosion tragedy

Insecurity issues spark Twitter clash between Bashir Ahmad and Seyi Law

Insecurity issues spark Twitter clash between Bashir Ahmad and Seyi Law

Abia records 3 suspected measles cases, implements preventive measures

Abia records 3 suspected measles cases, implements preventive measures

Fubara promises conducive work environment for journalists in Rivers

Fubara promises conducive work environment for journalists in Rivers

President Tinubu, Akpabio, Abass, others celebrate Akande's 85th birthday

President Tinubu, Akpabio, Abass, others celebrate Akande's 85th birthday

MTN, Glo, Airtel, others disconnect phone lines over NIN-SIM linkage

MTN, Glo, Airtel, others disconnect phone lines over NIN-SIM linkage

Youths should be engaged to drive nation’s economy - Governor Radda

Youths should be engaged to drive nation’s economy - Governor Radda

Oyo Police not yet sure what caused worrying Ibadan explosion

Oyo Police not yet sure what caused worrying Ibadan explosion

UCH calls out off-duty workers to attend to Ibadan explosion victims

UCH calls out off-duty workers to attend to Ibadan explosion victims

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu and French President, Emmanuel Macron at a recent climate change summit in Paris. [Twitter:NosaAsemota]

Tinubu calls for strengthened cooperation with France to end terrorism

FCT senator, Ireti Kingibe. [Twitter:@newsleverage]

250 persons will benefit from grants for film logistics in FCT – Lawmaker

FG will protect Nigerians’ rights regardless of religious, ethnic – Kashim Shettima [Presidency

FG will protect Nigerians’ rights regardless of religion, ethnicity – Shettima

Kano residents laud judiciary for standing by truth [Daily Trust]

Kano Police record zero crime during Supreme Court judgment celebrations