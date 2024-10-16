Soldiers gun down Kaduna bandits while trying to pick up ₦1.5m ransom

The kidnappers were gunned down by troops of the Nigerian Army, who had obtained the foreknowledge of the planned ransom exchange.

It was gathered that the four captives include three females and a child abducted at a farm sometime last week.

A community leader from the area who confirmed the incident said the victims were later rescued by the soldiers.

He said the two bandits were killed after their leader sent them to a location, where a relation of the abducted victims was expected to drop the ransom.

He revealed that the troops were involved in the plan with the person delivering the ransom and a vigilante.

“The arrangements had been concluded with the troops with the man who will be taking the ransom to them and a vigilante. On getting to the particular location, the troops took cover.

‘’As two of the bandits came out to pick the ransom, the troops opened fire at them and killed the two of them instantly,” he said.

He added that the abducted victims were rescued by the troops and reunited with their families.

However, as of the time of filing this report, the Kaduna Police Command has yet to comment on the incident.