Village leader suspected to be bandits' informant arrested in Katsina

The command’s spokesman, ASP Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, disclosed this while parading about 15 suspected criminals in Katsina on Tuesday.

He said that on Oct. 3, based on credible intelligence, the command successfully tracked and arrested the suspect, 45, who was residing at Sabon Gida village, Igabi LGA, Kaduna State.

According to Sadiq-Aliyu, Adamu was arrested in connection with a suspected case of criminal conspiracy and kidnapping.

“The suspect was arrested after a painstaking investigation following credible intelligence linking him to several kidnapping incidents in Runka, Safana LGA of the state.

“Preliminary investigations revealed his alleged involvement in the criminal conspiracy and kidnapping of persons, all of Runka town.

“He confessed to the commission of the offence and further mentioned Rabe Sada, (alias BBC), aged 62, and Nasiru Sha’aibu, aged 48, all of Runka village as his accomplices.

“The three were suspended for giving information to one Umar, a notorious suspected bandits’ kingpin hibernating in Runka forest. Investigation is still ongoing,” Sadiq-Aliyu said.

Similarly, the police spokesman said that on Sept. 27, the command arrested a suspected rapist for the brutal assault and attempted murder of a 16-year-old girl in Ambassador's quarters, Katsina.

According to him, the victim was sent on an errand by her mother when the suspect, Usman Mohammed-Iyal, aged 24 of the same quarters allegedly committed the offence.

He said that the suspect threatened and dragged her into an uncompleted building where he then violently assaulted and raped the victim.

Sadiq-Aliyu added, “In a desperate bid to conceal his crime, the suspect threw the victim into a nearby well and hurled stones down the well, with an intent to kill her.

“Upon the victim’s disappearance, her father reported the incident at the GRA Divisional Police Headquarters, leading to swift action.

“An investigation was immediately launched, successfully rescued the victim from the well and arrested the suspect.

”The victim is currently receiving medical attention. Investigation is currently ongoing,” he disclosed.

The PPRO further revealed the arrest of one Binta Muhammed, aged 35, of Lungun Loma quarters, Dutsinma LGA of the state, in connection with a suspected case of cruelty to a child.

According to him, during the investigation, the suspect confessed to committing the offence and would soon be charged to court after the investigation.

Also, the spokesman said that on Sept. 25, the command arrested a trio of suspects at the Kofar Durbi Quarters, Katsina, in connection with a suspected case of vandalism and theft.

“While on routine patrol, a team of police operatives, in collaboration with members of the vigilance group, intercepted the syndicate.

”They were found in possession of some quantity of electric armored cable, a sharp pointed iron bar, and a hacksaw, suspected to have been stolen.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime and further mentioned four other suspects now at large, as their accomplices.

“Efforts are being intensified to ensure the arrest of the fleeing suspects as the investigation proceeds,” he said.

He revealed that on Sept. 22, the command also arrested three other suspects in connection with a case of vandalism and theft.