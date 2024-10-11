Zamfara govt to demolish communities harbouring bandits

Deputy Governor Malam Mani Mummuni disclosed this during a condolence visit to Tsafe Emirate after nine local security members of the Community Protection Guards (CPG) were killed in a bandit ambush on the Tsafe-Funtua road.

In a direct address to residents, Mummuni accused the Maikwanugga community of providing shelter and supplies to bandits.

He claimed the village, located less than half a kilometre from the main road, allowed bandits to stay overnight before they ambushed the CPG operatives tasked with protecting travellers.

“The village is just less than half a kilometre from the main road, but they decided to be used by bandits against our security operatives,” Mummuni stated.

Mummuni condemned the village’s alleged betrayal, warning that the government will no longer tolerate actions that hinder state and security efforts.

He expressed frustration with communities that, by aiding bandits, work against efforts to secure Zamfara State.

The Deputy Governor stressed the devastating impact of banditry on the region, highlighting thousands of lives lost and billions of Naira in property destroyed.

