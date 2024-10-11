ADVERTISEMENT
Zamfara govt to demolish communities harbouring bandits

Segun Adeyemi

The Deputy Governor stressed the devastating impact of banditry on the region, highlighting thousands of lives lost and billions of Naira in property destroyed.

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]
Deputy Governor Malam Mani Mummuni disclosed this during a condolence visit to Tsafe Emirate after nine local security members of the Community Protection Guards (CPG) were killed in a bandit ambush on the Tsafe-Funtua road.

In a direct address to residents, Mummuni accused the Maikwanugga community of providing shelter and supplies to bandits.

He claimed the village, located less than half a kilometre from the main road, allowed bandits to stay overnight before they ambushed the CPG operatives tasked with protecting travellers.

“The village is just less than half a kilometre from the main road, but they decided to be used by bandits against our security operatives,” Mummuni stated.

Mummuni condemned the village’s alleged betrayal, warning that the government will no longer tolerate actions that hinder state and security efforts.

He expressed frustration with communities that, by aiding bandits, work against efforts to secure Zamfara State.

His message marks a renewed commitment to combating insecurity and dismantling local support networks for banditry.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

APC suspends Tinubu's minister, 9 others

Zamfara govt to demolish communities harbouring bandits

Ex-Immigration ACG warns of 320 illegal routes fueling insecurity in Nigeria

Africa's Mpox outbreak death toll reaches 979 as cases surge to 38,300

Chief Judge declines Justice Nyako’s recusal from Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

Observers accuse Gov Fubara of fuelling violence in Rivers LG poll

PDP crisis deepens as faction appoints new acting national chairman

Court rejects Binance executive's new bail request due to abuse of process

Drama as court bars PDP NEC, BoT from sacking Damagum

