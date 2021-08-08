'Sit at home and lose your August salary', Anambra Govt threatens civil servants

IPOB had recently asked southeast residents to sit at home on Monday, August 9, 2021, to protest against the continued detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, and to push for his release.

The separatist group had said that all public and private institutions in the southeast including transport companies, schools, banks, markets, airports, and seaports must be shut down to observe the order.

But in a statement attributed to Head Of Service, Harry Udu, the Anambra State Government has said it will not pay August salary to any worker who abstains from duty on Monday in obedience to IPOB’s sit-at-home order.

The statement directed commissioners and permanent secretaries to monitor the situation and report accordingly.

“The Government of Anambra State has directed that all workers in the state must attend to their duties on Monday 9th August 2021.

“Failure to do so will result in severe sanctions including loss of salary for the month of August.

“All Hon. Commissioners and Permanent Secretaries are to monitor and report compliance, please.

Kindly give this information the widest publicity in your Establishment,” the statement reads.

The Abia State Government has also advised residents of the state to disregard the protest and go about their lawful businesses on Monday.