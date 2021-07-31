Kanu’s Detention: Businesses to shut down in Southeast every Monday as IPOB declares sit-at-home

IPOB’s declaration is expected to take effect from Monday, August 9, 2021.

The group said all public and private institutions in the southeast including transport companies, schools, banks, markets, airports and seaports must be shut down to observe the sit-at-home order every Monday.

The group’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful who announced this in a statement in Anambra State said, ‘huge consequences’ awaits anyone found flouting the ‘order’.

“Nobody should attempt to flout this directive as doing so may come with huge consequences. Anybody flouting this order is taking a grave risk,” he said.

According to him, “This declaration takes effect from Monday, August 9, 2021. From that day Biafra land will be on lockdown every Monday from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm until our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who was unlawfully abducted in Kenya and illegally detained by the federal government of Nigeria is released.”

Powerful said the sit-at-home is meant to “show the world how serious we are towards this fight for Biafra freedom and independence.”

“Everybody must adhere to this clarion call put in place by the leadership of IPOB and it would be good for everyone to know that IPOB will not relent until Biafra is fully achieved.

“The DSS can go ahead and keep our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu incommunicado without access to him.

“We observed that DSS operatives are torturing our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to the point of death that was why they don’t want anybody to see his state of health in the DSS facility.

“DSS should know that if anything untoward happens to him we are going to confirm what IPOB is made of and they will understand that we are prepared for this freedom. Our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not a criminal and has the rights to be visited in their custody.

“This is a call for Biafran leaders, politicians especially those mentioned as those behind his abduction and extradition to Nigeria, if anything happens to our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, all of them should prepare never to come back to Biafraland because it will not accommodate us together.

“Nobody should take our quietness as cowardice. Our intelligence reveals that Nnamdi Kanu is under serious torture and humiliation because he refused all offers given to him.

“We declare every Monday sit- at- home throughout Biafra land until our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, regains his freedom.

“The federal government must allow him access to his personal physicians, and allow him to sign documents given to him by the British Government to provide him consular assistance. This peaceful protest will continue ones every week until our demands are met.

“We urge Biafrans to be prepared because we will no longer fold our arms while our leader who is fighting for the liberation of the oppressed indigenous nationalities in Nigeria is languishing in detention. We are going to cripple Nigerian economy until they free him.

“Consequently, all institutions public and private, transport companies, schools, banks, markets, airports and seaports in Biafra land must shut down every Monday beginning from August 9.

“People are to remain indoors to register their concern over the fate of our Leader and the rest of all agitators languishing in various security detentions,” he said.

In 2017, the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Kanu wanted after he jumped bail and fled the country.